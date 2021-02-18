TRAVERSE CITY — American Airlines will add new summer non-stop flights between Traverse City and Boston. The route will launch on June 5 and will be offered Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Each flight will seat up to 76 passengers aboard Embraer E175 aircraft, according to a release from Cherry Capital Airport. They will connect Traverse City to Boston Logan International Airport.
American Airlines also announced it will upgrade its seasonal non-stop flights between Traverse City and LaGuardia to daily beginning June 3.
The airline will begin daily service to Dallas/Fort Worth beginning on May 6, to Philadelphia on June 3, and to Charlotte on June 5. It will offer summer service to Washington DC on weekends.
