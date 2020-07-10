From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — American Airlines’ first non-stop flight from Washington, D.C. to Traverse City is scheduled for July 11.
The first flight from Reagan National Airport is slated to land at Cherry Capital Airport at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Cherry Capital Airport announced in late November the addition of the D.C. to TC non-stop flight.
“Cherry Capital Airport — TVC — is ecstatic that American Airlines will be providing non-stop service to the nation’s capital by way of Reagan National Airport,” Airport Director Kevin Klein said in a release.
Klein praised American Airlines for its commitment to northern Michigan, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Not many airports can say we have a brand-new flight during this time,” Klein said.
