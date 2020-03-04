From Staff Reports
KALKASKA — Nominations are being accepted for the 50th annual Kalkaska Citizen and Business of the Year awards.
Nomination deadline is March 15. Nominations can be made online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KAL2020.
Award winners will be honored at the 2020 Kalkaska Annual Luncheon on April 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the new Mill Pond Event Center. The luncheon is hosted by the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
Event proceeds from the annual luncheon will benefit the Endowment for Kalkaska Area at the Community Foundation.
Alison Metiva, vice president for strategic engagement and programs at the Community Foundation, said in the release that a board of directors determines who receives endowment grants. Metiva said the endowment is “a local giving option with local decision-makers maximizing local impact.”
Previous endowment grants included the Kalkaska Conservation District, Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources (KAIR), Commission on Aging, Blessings in a Backpack and the expansion of Norte.
Tickets to the luncheon are available at https://tinyurl.com/s58gwcp. Blue Cross Blue Shield is the presenting sponsor of the luncheon.
More information on the Community Foundation for Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties is available at www.GTRCF.org.
