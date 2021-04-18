From Staff Reports
KALKASKA — Nominations are open for the annual Kalkaska Business and Citizen of the Year awards.
The event is a 50-year tradition “to honor a local business and resident for their civic involvement,” according to a release.
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is accepting nominations from Kalkaska residents at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021KalkaskaNominations. Nominations are due on May 16.
Normally, the Business and Citizen of the Year award recipients are announced at the Kalkaska Annual Luncheon, traditionally held in April.
But the Foundation announced that this year it will announce the winners in June and celebrate them at a community event tentatively scheduled for July at Railroad Square — instead of at the now-canceled 2021 Kalkaska Annual Luncheon. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the region was cited as the reason for the change.
“We are disappointed that we will be unable to gather together safely to celebrate Kalkaska’s Citizen and Business of the Year this spring, but we remain committed to our support of Kalkaska County by moving ahead with the award process and look forward to recognizing the winners later this year,” Pam Amundsen, Donor Services Manager at the Community Foundation, said in the release.
The Grand Traverse Region Community Foundation represents Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. Established in 1992, the mission of the organization is “on creating healthy, resilient, thriving communities by serving donors, awarding meaningful grants and scholarships, and participating in collaborative leadership on important community issues.”
In 2020, the Community Foundation received $15 million in donor contributions and awarded $3.8 million in grants and scholarships, according to the release.
More information about the Community Foundation is available at www.GTRCF.org.
