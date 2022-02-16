TRAVERSE CITY — Nominations open Feb. 16 for the Record-Eagle’s 2022 Simply the Best contest, created to shine a spotlight on northern Michigan businesses, organizations and nonprofits.
Three winners, drawn randomly from among people who make 25 or more nominations, each will win $100 in Downtown Gift Certificates.
The big winners, though, are the businesses and organizations that gain exposure through the contest.
Nick Hawkins, 33, owner of Pursuit Physical Therapy, 131 East State St. in Traverse City and 338 South Cedar St. in Kalkaska, said winning the physical therapy subcategory last year launched his business into a new era.
“We’ve been in business about a year and half. That’s not that long, so there were a lot people who hadn’t heard of us yet — prospective patients, referring physicians,” said Hawkins.
“When we won this award, it allowed us to create just a little momentum. Our business is very much relationship based, and building trust in people. I think this (contest win) allowed for a lot of social proof. People started calling us who weren’t necessarily referred from a physician. They just called us and said, ‘Hey, I saw you guys won that award.’ It allowed them to get curious about why we won the award. We even had some referring physicians call us out of the blue.”
Response to the win has been so strong that Pursuit is preparing to move its Traverse City operation on Feb. 28 to a space three times larger at 515 West 14th St. Hawkins plans to hire two more physical therapists to bump his staff up to five, including himself, by summer.
“It had a bigger impact than I thought it would. It really cultivated a lot of word-of-mouth referrals. We were already on a good path, but that just really boosted our momentum toward growth.”
More information about Hawkins’ business is available at PursuitPhysicalTherapyMI.com. Nominations in the Simply the Best contest can be made once daily from Feb. 16 until midnight on May 13. The top three nominees in each sub-category will be published in the Traverse City Record-Eagle print ballots during the voting period, May 23 through Aug. 5.
“We’re expecting it to the biggest year yet. Last year was our biggest thus far. We had over 8,300 nominations and 11,500 votes,” said Megan Fuller, Record-Eagle director of digital sales and events.
“We’re excited to highlight area businesses, organizations and activities and help promote them in a positive way to the community.”
The contest includes 91 subcategories nestled under 10 main headings: automotive, boat and RV; business and professional; drinks and nightlife; food and dining; Health, beauty and wellness; home and garden; kids and education; shopping; travel and tourism; and weddings. New subcategories were added this year including HVAC company, dog rescue/shelter, local nonprofit, workplace.
Winners will be announced in a special section inserted in the Record-Eagle in September. A virtual awards ceremony will be released on Facebook on Sept. 18. More than 33,000 people viewed last year’s virtual ceremony on the Record-Eagle’s Facebook page.
More information is available at record-eagle.com/simplythebest, which is also where nominations can be made beginning Feb. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.