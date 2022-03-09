KALKASKA — Nominations are open for the Kalkaska Business and Citizen of the Year Awards.
The awards are a 51-year tradition in Kalkaska County and honor “a resident for their civic involvement and a local business for their outstanding service,” according to a release.
Applications from Kalkaska area residents will be accepted by the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation through April 10. Nominations can be submitted online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022KalkaskaAwards.
The 2022 Kalkaska Community Awards will be presented at the annual luncheon June 9. The event will be hosted by the Community Foundation from 4:30-6 p.m. at Railroad Square in downtown Kalkaska. Registration for the event will soon be available on the Foundation’s website, www.GTRCF.org.
“It’s an honor to host the Kalkaska Community Awards and recognize the amazing people and businesses that strengthen and enrich the Kalkaska area community,” Community Foundation Donor Services Manager Pam Amundsen said in the release.
The Community Foundation for Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau Counties was established in 1992. The foundation received more than $5 million in donor partner contributions and awarded more than $3 million in grants and scholarships in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.