TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency has a series of upcoming virtual workshops delivered via Zoom.
The NMCAA’s main office in Traverse City is at 3963 Three Mile Road. It maintains satellite offices in Cadillac and Petoskey.
The NMCAA is offering a two-part Virtual Homebuyer Education Class Aug. 25 and 26. Both Zoom sessions begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Virtual Homebuyer Education Class is also offered on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. as a single session. The same class will be offered in two parts Sept. 9-10, Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 28-29, all at 5:30 p.m.
A Virtual Money Management Marathon is scheduled for Aug. 26 beginning at 9 a.m.
The same class is offered in three parts in August and September.
Part 1 is offered Aug. 28 at 1 p.m., Part 3 is Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m.; Part 2 is Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. or Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
More information about these upcoming virtual workshops and additional ones is available at https://tinyurl.com/NMCAAvirtual.
All of the classes are available for people to take at their own pace and at their own time. Call or text Allison Popa at (231) 714-4578 to get a coupon code.
