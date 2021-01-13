TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers monthly online workshops via Zoom in the first quarter of 2021.
Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops are offered online at set times during the month.
According to a release from NMCAA, the Money Management class is “designed to strengthen your money management skills through developing a spending plan, banking basics, debt reduction, improving credit ratios, and more.” The Homebuyer Education class is focused on “improving your credit score, mortgage types, how to get pre-qualified, the closing process, and more.”
Money Management is offered from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the second, third and fourth Tuesday of the month and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month.
Homebuyer Education is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month and from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday and fourth Thursday.
To sign-up for the workshops or for more information, visit https://nmcaa.force.com/NMCAACFT/NWSHOP__CommunitiesSelfRegCPS. More information is also available by phone at (231) 947-3780 or email at info@nmcaa.net.
There is a different sponsor every month. January’s online workshops are presented by Mercantile Bank.
