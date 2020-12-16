From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers a series of workshops to help people experiencing a financial pinch.
Some of these workshops deal with the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic while others would be useful anytime.
NMCAA’s main office is located at 3963 Three Mile Road in Traverse City. The organization has satellite offices in Petoskey and Cadillac.
The NMCAA is offering free foreclosure-prevention coaching.
According to a release from NMCAA, “homeowners will learn how to avoid foreclosure and the different options that are available.” The coaching appointments also will “educate homeowners about the foreclosure process and counsel families on budgeting specific to their personal financial situation.”
NMCAA is a certified United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Counseling Agency.
Homeowners do not need to be within or part of the foreclosure process to access services.
More information is available at www.nmcaa.net or by calling (231) 947-3780 or 1-800-632-7334.
Money Management Workshops
NMCAA is offering virtual money-management workshops on Zoom.
The money-management workshops are offered in three parts, each lasting three hours. The series includes:
- Part 1 – Mastering Money Management, Debt Reduction & Consumer Protection
- Part 2 – Developing a Spending Plan, Student Loans, Fair Housing & Fair Lending
- Part 3 – Improving Credit Rations & Savings, Banking Basics, Insurance Workshop
NMCAA also offers a “Money Management Marathon.” The marathon is all three parts of the workshop offered in one, 7-hour session.
The organization also offers a self-guided eMoney management course offered online at www.ehomeamerica.org/nmcaa.
Visit www.nmcaa.net/calendar.asp to view the calendar of workshops and to register.
Homebuyer Education Workshops
NMCAA hosts virtual homebuyer education workshops. These are offered in two-part sessions or as a single course.
An eHome online course also is available at www.ehomeamerica.org/nmcaa.
Visit www.nmcaa.net/calendar.asp to view the calendar of workshops and to register.
