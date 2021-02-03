From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Community Action Agency offers free tax preparation services.
According to a release, NMCAA has Internal Revenue Service-certified volunteers available through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to assist “people earning under $72,000, seniors, those with disabilities or who speak limited English.”
The NMCAA also offers a program for those who want to do their own taxes. According to the release, MyFreeTaxes.com is a “self-facilitated tax program backed by H&R Block software, the IRS VITA Tax grant program and the United Way.” For simple returns, this service is free for those with an income of $72,000 or less. “For self-employed returns and incomes above $72,000, there is a very low filing fee,” according to the release.
Both services are offered virtually through NMCAA.
Those interested should download the Tax Prep Packet at https://www.nmcaa.net/taxes and return the paperwork and supporting documents to NMCAA by fax, mail, email or drop-off. According to the release, “detailed instructions on where to submit your documents will be provided in the Tax Prep Packet.”
After submitting the documents, tax preparers complete the tax return and mail or email a copy of the prepared return for review. Participants have a chance to review the return before it is submitted to the IRS. Preparers with questions will contact filers directly.
Tax preparation is available immediately. Filing can be not be submitted before Feb. 12. Earned income credit filing with the IRS begins in March.
More information about tax preparation is available at www.nmcaa.net or by contacting the NMCAA by phone 1-800-632-7334, extension 3 or by email at taxes@nmcaa.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.