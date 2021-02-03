TRAVERSE CITY — Holly McPherson turned remote work into a business for herself.
The president of Virtual Office Agent teaches others to do the same. Now people can learn how to run their own company — at a discount.
Thanks to a partnership between Northwestern Michigan College and McPherson’s Virtual Office Academy, NMC’s Extended Educational Services is offering 14-module, self-paced online course on how to run a virtual assistant business.
Registration for “Virtual Assisting 101” opened Jan. 18 and continues on a rolling basis for those interested in the profession.
Elizabeth Sonnabend, program manager for NMC’s professional and workforce development, said she reached out to McPherson after reading about the Kingsley-based VOA in a June Record-Eagle article.
“That’s how I connected with her,” Sonnabend said. “There are programs nationally, but I liked the local connection.
“We’re really pleased to be positioned with a local person that is part of the business.”
The course contains 14 modules over a six-month period. Normally a $4,000 program, Virtual Assisting 101 is available at this time to NMC participants for $2,499.
“It’s all self-guided,” McPherson said. “All the videos are 10-minutes or less. Most of the work comes from filling out the work books, getting the information from your head onto paper so you can see how the business is going to look like.”
“They go through the module at their own speed,” Sonnabend said. “But they get six months of meetings with other students and six months of meeting with others from VOA Academy.”
In addition to the course work, there are weekly live question-and-answer sessions, one-on-one coaching sessions and group support.
“They do a lot of mentoring and they bring in different experts and people that they work with,” Sonnabend said.
In addition to a local component, Virtual Assisting 101 differs from national programs in another way. McPherson said other programs teach the basics of virtual assisting while her course emphasizes how to run a virtual assisting company.
She added the course is more for those who have office experience, but are looking for a way “to break out of those four walls.”
“You’re setting up the business for a new lifestyle, not necessarily for a new career,” McPherson said.
Sonnabend said Virtual Office Assisting 101 is an opportunity to develop a career without returning to college for an associate or bachelor’s degree. Sonnabend equated it to medical coding certification offered at NMC.
“We’ve been focusing on the workforce development option so people can choose careers without having to go back for their full degree,” she said. “It’s an option that will help people non-degree seeking, for whatever reason.”
Having another option for remote work is an added bonus, Sonnabend said.
“It really came to light during the pandemic,” NMC Director of Extended Educational Services Director Laura Matchett said.
McPherson said her Virtual Office Agent business has seen a growth as companies go through a re-evaluation process at the start of the new year. McPherson said VOA has added 20 new clients since Christmas as firms examine which processes to handle in house and which to delegate to other sources.
“It’s been amazing,” McPherson said.
To register for Virtual Assisting 101, visit https://tinyurl.com/NMCVirtualRegister. For more information on the program, visit https://tinyurl.com/NMCVirtualInfo.
