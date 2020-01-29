From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Employers can register for Northwestern Michigan College’s 14th annual Career Fair, scheduled for March 5 at the Hagerty Center.
Employer registration opened Jan. 27 on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Career Fair runs from 3-6 p.m. The event opens at 2 p.m. for veterans and military families.
The March 5 event combines the previously separate Jobs4Vets and NMC Technology Career Fair. It is held in partnership with Northwest Michigan Works and Networks Northwest.
Employers will have an opportunity to recruit job-seekers for career-track, seasonal and entry-level positions. Employers also may have information on internships and service learning.
According to a release from NMC, the event has drawn more than 80 employers.
Employer registration is $25. To register or for more information, visit www.nmc.edu/career-fair.
Accompanying the Career Fair is an NMC alumni reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Lobdell’s A Teaching Restaurant. The reception is free and open to former NMC students who have earned academic credit and their significant others.
The alumni reception will include a cash bar, appetizers and door prizes. The attire is business casual. Registration for the alumni reception is not required, but encouraged via email to alumni@nmc.edu.
