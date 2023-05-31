BOYNE FALLS — Talent attraction, retention and engagement was the focus of the second annual Northern Lakes Economic Symposium & Showcase last week.
Nearly “250 economic developers, business and community representatives along with federal, state, and local elected and appointed leaders from across northern Lower Michigan” attended the May 22 event at Boyne Highlands Resort.
Michael Horrigan, President of the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research in Kalamazoo, was the keynote speaker for the event.
Other prominent experts participating in the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance event included Peter Berg, human resource researcher and professor at Michigan State University; Ana Gonzales; Director of the Family Business Institute at Grand Valley State University; Brain Calley, former two-term Lieutenant Governor and current President and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan; and Quentin Messer Jr., President/CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and CEO of the Michigan Strategic Fund.
“In just two years, the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance has successfully launched Michigan’s premier economic symposium focused on community and economic development topics relevant to northern Michigan,” NLEA President David Emmel said in a release. “The focus of our event last year was on Michigan’s Blue Economy. This year’s event was intentionally focused on talent from a global, state, regional and local lens as we direct our efforts to addressing the most significant issues facing our employers and drivers of our regional economy.
“It was an honor to have leading researchers and experts along with our state and regional economic development partners in northern Michigan with all eyes focused on our region.”
In addition to addresses by Horrigan and Calley, the symposium had eight breakout sessions on a variety of topics, including Talent Attraction and Retention in the Craft Beverage Industry; Connecting with Talent as a Family-Owned Business; Building Desirable Communities to Attract Talent; Developing a Regional Talent Engagement Strategy; One Question With … Rehmann Advisors on Discovering Your Greatest Advantage; Responding to Shifting Workforce Demographics; and Supporting Community Development Initiatives for Housing and Talent Attraction.
During the showcase part of the event, the NLEA presented awards including Economic Development Project of the Year to Daifuku-Jervis B Webb President Todd Alderman; Lifetime Achievement Award to recently retired President of the Charlevoix County Community Foundation, Chip Hansen; and the Guts & Grit award to Sarah Ford of the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Community Foundation.
The symposium concluded with a panel discussion featuring Aster Brands CEO Jacob Manthei, Horrigan, Berg and Calley. Messer served as the moderator.
Following the Symposium & Showcase, Boyne Mountain Resort provided attendees the opportunity to experience Michigan Skybridge.
Founded in 1984, the NLEA serves Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet counties. More information on the organization is available at https://www.northernlakes.net/.
