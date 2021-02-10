LAKE LEELANAU — Eric Nittolo has worked in a number of food-related businesses in his life.
The name on the business opening later this month in Lake Leelanau means a little more to the long-time area chef — because the name on it will be his.
Nittolo’s Pizza is scheduled to open in late February at 104 Main St. in Lake Leelanau. The space was the former home of Bella Fortuna.
“My whole life I always heard you have to build your brand,” said Nittolo, who most recently was the chef at LochenHeath Golf Club in Williamsburg. “I am a brand. Now my name is going to be on the building. I’m not working for someone else.”
A 2007 graduate of the Great Lakes Culinary Institute in Traverse City, Nittolo, after opening Nittolo’s Pizza, is planning on bringing a second restaurant to the same building in Lake Leelanau.
Nittolo’s Pizza is not the first time the chef tried to open a restaurant with his name on it. Nittolo’s Seafood and Social was planned for 517 S. Union St. in Old Town Traverse City in late 2017, but “a lack of capital” put the kibosh on it.
“The concept of 517 S. Union is going to come to life at 104 N. Main in Lake Leelanau,” said Nittolo, who expects a formal announcement of the second eatery’s name in late March.
For now, Nittolo is excited to bring his wood-fired pizzas to where North and South Lake Leelanau meet at the narrows. Nittolo said the emphasis at the pizza place is the dough, the sauce, Olli Salumeria meat and how it’s cooked.
Nittolo’s family traces its roots to the Campania region in Southern Italy. He said the pomodoro sauce is an homage to his late grandmother, Geneieve Nittolo.
“We’re taking that concept to pizza in Lake Leelanau,” he said, adding the small community should be ready for a “flavor explosion.”
The 14-inch pizzas on the online menu at Nittolo’s tend to more unique. There are the classic cheese and pepperoni listed, but there is also Spanish, Napoli, Meatball Parmesan and Greek.
Kevin O’Brien, general manager at LochenHeath Golf Club, said Nittolo will use his creative side, like he often did when he was working at the LochenHeath Restaurant.
“He’ll bring a unique flair to that area,” O’Brien said. “Chef’s not going to do anything that is the norm. He’ll push the envelope and do some unique things.”
Nittolo said the building in Lake Leelanau has two separate dining rooms, each seating 60, with space for another 125 seats outside. He said a game room will open next month with 50-inch TVs, consoles, pool tables and arcade games.
Nittolo said it will be like the times his father went to Atlantic City and would give him $20 to entertain himself at the arcade.
Nittolo was born and raised in New York and New Jersey, close to Philadelphia.
After attending Ferris State University with sights on becoming a pharmacist, Nittolo said he used his degree in analytical chemistry at Graceland Fruit in Frankfort, a downstate grocery store before opening and running Carp River Trading Company on M-72.
“Food has been my thing forever,” he said.
After graduating from GLCI in 2007, Nittolo worked at The Boathouse from 2007-13 before moving to work in Virginia, where he developed his dough recipe.
“I’ve been doing pizza on and off for eight years,” he said, adding that a gluten-free crust will also be available. “It’s wood-fired only. It’s so unique to anything else up here. The dough is the difference between a piece of bread and a cracker.”
After returning to Traverse City in 2016, Nittolo was executive chef at Reflect Bistro inside the Cambria Suites Hotel, where he said he created “the No. 1 happy hour place in town.”
After three years at LochenHeath, Nittolo and an unnamed partner decided to make a go in Lake Leelanau.
“I think it’s real exciting,” O’Brien said of his former executive chef. “He’s ready. He has the knowledge, the work ethic and the drive to be successful. He does a very good job with it. I’m very excited for him.”
Eric Nittolo said his son Dominic, the eldest of his eight children, will spearhead the pizza operation. His daughter is also expected to work at the restaurant in the future.
“We’ll have the whole Nittolo family up here working,” he said.
Eric Nittolo said a final opening date is awaiting a final inspection.
“We have one final conversation with the health department and we’re ready to go,” he said.
Then there will finally be a restaurant in the area with the Nittolo name on it. Soon to be followed by a second.
“It’s crazy how life changes so fast,” Nittolo said. “What a blessing; unbelievable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.