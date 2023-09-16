nitrogen (N2) comprises about 78% of Earth’s atmosphere. nitrogen is a component of proteins and DNA, which makes it essential to all life.
nitrogen is usually the nutrient mentioned in agricultural or gardening discussions. These conversations do contain some merit, but are often misguided. nitrogen is an element considered most limiting to plant growth and productivity. But because it is often present in small quantities locally or is present in a form that cannot be used by the plant, nitrogen has to be “fixed” biologically to be plant available.
Before the Industrial Revolution, most of the nitrogen-fixation, approximately 97%, was done by the work of microorganisms.
Why is that not the case today? Why are farmers buying so much costly inorganic fertilizers?
Intensive agricultural production has increased with the notion that farmers needed this limiting nutrient to increase yields. Enter the Haber-Bosch process that was developed to create an inorganic fertilizer by catalyzing atmospheric nitrogen with hydrogen derived from gas or coal to produce ammonia. This technique requires high heat and temperatures and is extremely energy intensive. Most of the nitrogen used in commercial agriculture today is derived from this Haber-Bosch process.
But why don’t we take advantage of multitude of nitrogen-fixing bacteria and archaea that can do this for free? Tapping into the biological nitrogen fixation should be highly considered to reduce input costs and improve the soil’s natural nutrient cycling.
The application of high rates of these inorganic nitrogen fertilizers has unintended negative consequences for soil function and environmental health. Data compiled from one of the longest field experiments on the impact of farm production methods on soil quality has revealed that high nitrogen inputs deplete soil carbon, impair soil water holding capacity and ironically also deplete soil nitrogen! (Khan et. al 2007, Larson 2007).
Growers are using more inorganic N fertilizers each year, and yield trends are not increasing. This is convincing evidence suggesting that large amounts of inorganic fertilizers are detrimental to soil function. This also has an impact on water quality due to nitrate leaching pollution from this excessive use. Producers, possibly due to high costs of fertilizers, have been reducing fertilizer rates — which is a positive step for the soil health and environmental concerns.
It is important to note that not all nitrogen is fixed by rhizobia bacteria associated with legume plants. Wherever there are green plants, chlorophyll is being concocted and nitrogen-fixing bacteria, or archaea, are involved. These diverse and abundant “free-living” nitrogen-fixing microbes are greater where there is permanent ground cover year-round (think: diverse grassland prairies). Maintaining a year-round living diversity of plants is going to provide more life in the soil and more nitrogen to your plants. Simple!
We also have to consider carbon’s role in this story. carbon is essential in photosynthesis and soil functionality, and like nitrogen, is also found in the atmosphere but at much lower levels (.04%). The most efficient way to transform CO2 to stable organic complexes (containing both C and N) is through the liquid carbon pathway, according to soil scientist Christine Jones. The liquid carbon pathway is just the flow of carbon through plants and into the soil (microbe food). The requirement for biologically-fixed nitrogen drives this process. Mycorrhizal fungi deliver energy packaged as liquid carbon to soil microbes involved in plant nutrition.
Enhancing the photosynthetic rate of your plants and increasing soil carbon flow will build the microbial communities that shuffle those nutrients to your plant. No high-energy factory needed. If you are applying large quantities of high-analysis inorganic nitrogen sources, then you are reducing the colonization of the fungi on your plant roots. Furthermore, if there aren’t plants in the ground, then the important mycorrhiza are inactive or not present. Bare soils do not support the essential life and the subsequent processes plants need.
If you are reading this and are concerned about the health of your soil that has been doused with excessive inorganic fertilizers, that is a good first step to the redesign of your farm or garden system. You will have to slowly wean yourself off inorganic N fertilizers: first year reduce by 20%, second year another 30%, third year other 30% and in subsequent years you can add small amounts of N to prime the fixation process. Then allow your microbial community to adjust and populate by adding diverse mixes of cover crops and keeping green growing plants in your soil as long as possible.
Biological nitrogen fixation is the driver of nitrogen and carbon cycles in all ecosystem. Tapping into this natural system will improve soil structure, soil nutrient cycling and overall productivity of agricultural lands. You can reduce your financial and fertilizer volume inputs on your operation, while increasing soil fertility by recruiting the free assistance of photosynthetic plants and their associated nitrogen-fixing bacteria and archaea. The amount of nitrogen in the atmosphere to be converted to a plant available form is limitless. It is your task to optimize the natural fixation process.
