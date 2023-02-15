TRAVERSE CITY — Building will be at the base of Friday’s monthly meeting of the Downtown Development Authority.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Governmental Center.
A request to consider establishment of a Neighborhood Enterprise Zone within the DDA district to provide rental housing at 124 W. Front St. and the creation of a long-discussed retail incubator downtown are two of the items on the agenda.
Great Lakes Capital recently closed on vacant land at 124 W. Front St., company principal and managing partner Jeff Smoke said in a Feb. 1 Record-Eagle story.
Smoke confirmed original plans to build 80 or so apartments, first-floor retail and underground parking for 75 spaces are back on, and the company plans to break ground in the summer.
The site’s tight access and contamination poses some challenges, Smoke said. Rising prices on top of that have the company seeking a handful of incentives to put the project together, including a tax break through a NEZ “would provide (to) secure a portion of the units of this new development would meet 80% of the area medium income” for a period of up to 15 years, according to a memo from DDA CEO Jean Derenzy.
“Jeff Smoke is the new owner of that property ... and is trying to work with this program and identify how to get that mixed-use building in the goals that we have with apartments and getting to 80% to 120% of the area median income.
“The Neighborhood Enterprise Zone is one tool that the state of Michigan has that works on this site. It provides that public-private partnership as well as works toward the goals that we have and has that oversight to ensure those rental markets are met to the duration — six to 15 years — that you have to ensure they are in compliance with that rental market (rate).”
Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown told the City Commission on Monday that a market study found Grand Traverse County needs 1,100 more rental units. Of those, 87 percent should rent for $1,000 a month or less.
Derenzy said this NEZ wouldn’t address all of those demands for housing and “not one project is enough” to get to available housing in Traverse City.
“Not all of them, of course, will be downtown and not all of them will be in the city,” Derenzy said, noting about half of the proposed apartments in the 124 W. Front St. development would qualify for the NEZ. “But we have to start utilizing this tool to help achieve some of the goals that we have.
“We are making more progress to have some of these units within the city of Traverse City.”
Smoke is expected to apply for the Neighborhood Enterprise Zone designation in March, but the DDA will discuss it again on Friday.
The DDA is expected to approve the proposed buildout costs and lease terms for a long-discussed downtown retail incubator at Friday’s meeting. Derenzy has been in discussions with Steve Morse and Tim Pulliam to lease 1,954 square feet of space in the back-end of their building at 116 Cass St., the former home of Passageways Travel.
“The incubator was one of the most important projects that came out of the Moving Downtown Forward project as well as previously identified, that we need to focus on that local, independent entrepreneur and help with a feeder within our district and our city,” Derenzy said. “We’re looking at getting those entrepreneurs the opportunity to sell their product and move into a traditional brick-and-mortar (space) eventually.”
Derenzy hopes to get the policies in place and applications out and get the 10 retail incubator spaces up and running by this summer. Support for the incubator is being provided through $50,000 from the TIF 97 budget and an $80,000 grant from U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.