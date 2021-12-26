TRAVERSE CITY — The real estate buying frenzy remains in full force in northwestern Lower Michigan as 2021 draws to a close.
“I put a house on the market yesterday morning around 11 o’clock,” ReMax Bayshore Realtor Matt Dakoske said this month. “I have 10 showings scheduled already in less than a 24 hour period. The guy that’s gonna win is cash, above sales price, limited inspections.”
It has been a sellers’ market throughout 2021, with home sales typically closing at prices above those asked. Sales are running fast and furious, with no sign of slowing.
“The only stuff that’s not selling is stuff that’s got serious problems or stuff that’s just way overpriced,” said Kim Pontius, CEO of Aspire North Realtors, the region’s real estate association. “Location still plays a big role in it, but there isn’t what I’d call a bad location in Traverse City.”
Median prices paid consistently have run higher in 2021 than in 2020 for homes in the region including Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
The October median sales price across the five counties was $325,000, according to Aspire North Realtors, a 6.5 percent increase over the $305,000 seen in October 2020. In September, the median price was $323,500 in 2021 and $270,000 in 2020, a 19.8 percent increase.
The number of sales in both those months was down, an indication that inventory of available homes has declined. In October, the number of homes sold in the five-county area dropped from 441 in 2020 to 337 in 2021. In September, it fell from 423 sales in 2020 to 320 in 2021.
“The attrition and the new listings are just kind of offsetting each other,” Pontius said of the number of properties on the market. “A lot of listings this year have been vacant land — which has basically evaporated.”
“I think it’s going to be about mid-2022 before there’s a stabilization,” he said. “And by that, I don’t mean it’s going to be down market by any stretch of the imagination. It’s just going to normalize.”
He added that a return to a normal market won’t be seen as a bad thing, rather simply a return to how the market would’ve behaved if not for the pandemic.
Anecdotal evidence suggests a substantial number of home buyers are moving to the Grand Traverse region from elsewhere.
“Some of the numbers that we’ve seen indicate that we’re getting people coming in from outside the region,” said Pontius. “But there’s a lot of inter-regional activity — because a lot of people have been renting for the last couple of years, waiting for an opportunity to jump into the market.”
Dakoske agrees many buyers originate from outside the region.
“So much of this has come from buyers from the East Coast, West Coast, seeing such a value in what northern Michigan has to offer versus the size of the home they may have owned on either coast — and they’re tired of the big cities. They’re tired of the weather, whether it’s hot and burning or it’s hurricanes. It’s just everybody is looking for a new place to be,” he said.
The quality of homes for sale in the region seem to satisfy demand, but internet access has proven to be a stumbling block for some potential buyers.
“COVID has just proven that they can do their work from home,” Dakoske said of potential buyers considering a move. “And this new proposal to expand bandwidth and internet accessibility will be huge.”
Traverse City has been visible on the national stage for a long time, he said, but other nearby communities in recent years also have captured the attention of potential home buyers across from afar, and they’re experiencing increased real estate pressure.
“Northport has been discovered,” said Dakoske. “I’ve been in the real estate business for 45 years. I have never in my life seen a real estate market like this.”
Despite the burning hot market at the close of the year, Pontius said some relief might be on the horizon as a number of multi-family apartment and condo developments under construction now reach completion.
