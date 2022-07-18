TRAVERSE CITY — Consumers not close to a restaurant have been able to take home Wahlburgers from a grocery store.
Now those taking a bite of a new product from Wahlburgers at Home will be able to taste something familiar: northern Michigan cherries.
Wahlburgers at Home rolled out its new Flex Blend Beef an Plant-Based Patty made with cherries earlier this month. The early July rollout coincided with the National Cherry Festival.
“That’s spectacular for the industry and for our growers,” said Ben LaCross, spokesperson for Leelanau Fruit and farm manager of LaCross Farms. “We need as many new products with cherries in it as possible.”
Based just south of Suttons Bay, Leelanau Fruit Co. partnered on the Flex Blend project with Little River Holdings, LLC. Little River Holdings is the economic development corporation of the Manistee-based Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Little River Holdings General Manager Eugene Magnuson said. “As an additional revenue stream, this could continue to pay dividends for seven generations of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.”
Wahlburgers is a “casual dining restaurant and bar” founded in Massachusetts in 2011 by chef Paul Wahlberg and his acting brothers, Donnie and Mark Wahlberg. The subject of a reality show, Wahlburgers has nearly 50 locations in the United States, two in Michigan: downtown Grand Rapids and Greektown in Detroit.
For those not close to a restaurant, Wahlburgers at Home started in 2018. Based in Bloomfield Hills, ARKK Food Supply Vice President Ryan Jahnke said Wahlburgers at Home launched with four different signature-blend patties and has since branched off into other burgers and products.
“It’s kind of taken off from there,” Jahnke said.
Everyone involved with the new Flex Blend burgers is excited about the newest product from Wahlburgers at Home.
“To have the opportunity to take our Flex Blend product and use the Wahlburgers Flex Blend label, you can’t get any better than that,” Magnuson said.
“There is a need to innovate and there is a need to have additional products,” Jahnke said from the food product supply end of the equation. “This seems to be very good timing.
“For us it was a great fit. It’s not a plant-based burger. It’s beef with a plant item in it, which happens to be cherries.”
The Wahlburgers Flex Blend tied its northern Michigan promotion into the National Cherry Festival, which began July 2 and concluded July 9. It is currently available in Michigan-affiliated SpartanNash stores “including Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Busch’s, Tom’s Food Markets and Oleson’s, among others,” according to a release from Wahlburgers.
“It looks to be something they want to see grow organically in the Midwest,” LaCross said of the rollout.
But the potential is even greater. Jahnke said Wahlburgers at Home is in more than 8.000 stores nationally.
“As demand increases, we’ll expand into the Traverse City area,” Magnuson said. “Having the opportunity to help cherry farmers was very important for us.
“I don’t have any numbers to share, but they look to be pretty aggressive. If this takes off it goes national, our intent is we will increase our purchase of cherries. That’s my game plan.”
Jahnke said Flex Blend satisfies some of those looking to reduce red meat intake, but who still want to dig into a burger. But he said most consumers don’t want to sacrifice anything else.
“There’s a lot to like about the combination,” Jahnke said. “The taste profile is that good that we have great hope moving forward.”
“The Flex Blend is a unique and delicious fusion of premium beef and Michigan cherries,” the release from Wahlburgers said. “Not only does it carry countless health benefits compared to traditional beef, but the taste, juiciness, and freshness of this flexitarian burger blend creates an outstanding eating experience.”
Using cherries in other products is not a new concept. In addition to Ray Pleva and the Plevalean burger, Ben LaCross said his father, Leelanau Fruit President Glenn LaCross, has “worked for many years in incorporate many different uses for cherries.”
“We had a history with the cherry burger beginning about a decade ago,” Jahnke said. “It kind of fizzled off, but it kind of resurfaced when we get in touch with the Little River Band.”
“We’re excited this product has taken off,” said Magnuson, who revived efforts to bring a cherry burger to market three years ago when he joined Little River Holdings.
If more northern Michigan cherries are utilized in products like Flex Blend, it comes at a perfect time. The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is forecasting Michigan’s 2022 tart cherry yield at 159.5 million pounds, according to Michigan Farm News. That’s up 65% from 2021 production.
“It’s a lot more than last year,” Ben LaCross said. “This is what we would call a full crop for tart cherries in northern Michigan. Last year was a half to a third of the crop.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.