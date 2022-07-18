Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&