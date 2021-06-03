TRAVERSE CITY — Two new American Airlines non-stop summer flights will arrive at Cherry Capital Airport for the first time Thursday.
A flight from Philadelphia is scheduled to land at 1 p.m. A flight from Boston is scheduled to arrive at 2:20 p.m.
They are among a growing collection of seasonal non-stop flights that connect Traverse City with cities across the U.S. On a typical summer weekday, more than 20 commercial airline flights arrive in town.
The Cherry Capital Airport website lists nonstop flights — by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines or Allegiant — between Traverse City and 14 cities: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Pete/Clearwater/Tampa, and Washington D.C.
American’s summer-only Boston flight, to and from Logan International Airport, is offered Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Each flight seats up to 76 passengers, according to a release from Cherry Capital Airport.
Philadelphia service by American runs daily in summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.