LELAND — A deal has been inked to transfer ownership of The Riverside Inn.
“It’s not closed yet. It is under contract,” said Robin Vilter of Coldwell Banker Schmidt’s Leland office.
She spoke on behalf of the property’s current owners: her sister, Kate Vilter, and their mother, Barbara Vilter. The duo bought the Riverside Inn in 1997.
“Kate’s considered selling over the past few years,” said Robin. “She did the major renovations in 2017, and then in 2018 there was the fire that devastated the building. She spent most of 2018 and 2019 rebuilding from the fire. And then the pandemic in 2020. So she’s had to put it off, and put it off and put it off.”
The property was listed for sale on Jan. 31. It was under contract on Feb. 5. The buyers have local ties, but Vilter couldn’t share further details.
Listed at $2,125,000, the property operates as a restaurant and bed & breakfast. It has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 5,233 square feet and sits on .61 acres at 302 River St. on the edge of the Leland River.
Barbara, until a couple of years ago, took care of the gardens and made breakfast for B&B guests, Robin said. Kate, now in her mid-40s, always has handled the restaurant and business operations. They’re chores she has enjoyed, according to her sister.
“That’s kind of been the love of her life, so to speak,” Robin said The Riverside Inn. “She’s been with The Riverside for nearly 24 years and she definitely would like to stay in the community, possibly start another business venture.”
Apparently, that has been in the cards for some time.
“She always had it in the back of her head that she wanted to be doing something different by the time she was 50,” said Robin. “She didn’t want The Riverside to be the only thing that she had done.
“She’s really created an amazing place there. I think you kind of get to the point where you feel like you’ve put your mark on something and there’s not much more you can do. And then it’s just time to pass the torch onto somebody who’s going to take it to the next level.”
Kate plans to assist the new owners for a time, Robin said, before deciding on a new course.
The Riverside Inn has a long history. The original Riverside Inn was built in 1901 but was destroyed by fire in 1924. The current property was named The Riverside Inn in 1925 and did business as a hotel and restaurant.
The Vilter family also has a long history with both Leland and The Riverside Inn. Kate’s grandparents and great aunts stayed at The Riverside Inn when they visited Leland looking for property. Barbara and Bill Vilter met and married in Leland.
