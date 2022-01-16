TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City fitness center will go down a flight and nearly double its space by moving into a new location.
LUXBODY, which opened in the last month of 2016 above 7 Monks Taproom at 128 S. Union Street, will move later this week to the bottom floor of a building at 708 Randolph St.
Owner Whitney Goulas said the first classes in the new space are scheduled for Jan. 21 with a grand opening celebration planned for February.
Anyone familiar with Traverse City won’t have any problem finding LUXBODY either.
“If you’re into ice cream or burgers and beers, we’re either behind the Dairy Lodge or across from Sleder’s,” Goulas said.
The new location will take LUXBODY, which is a 30-minute high intensity interval training (HIIT) boutique studio, from about 1,100 square feet of space to 2,000.
“We’re doubling our size,” Goulas said. “We’re also opening up a second business that will be up and running and adjacent to our HIIT fitness studio called The Recovery Lounge.”
Services in The Recovery Lounge are expected to start in February, Goulas said.
“When you’re not breaking a sweat, you can refresh and unwind at the Recovery Lounge,” Goulas said. “The Recovery Lounge uses scientifically proven treatment therapies to combat stress, increase performance, and optimize healing and recovery.”
Some of the key services in the Recovery Room include an infrared sauna as well as halotherapy (Himalayan salt therapy), compression therapy, percussive therapy and electrical stimulation.
Goulas said LUXBODY partnered with Therabody for percussive therapy to become the first “certified recovery partner” in the area.
“We’re going to train you hard, but we’re going to recover you faster,” Goulas said of The Recovery Room, which will focus on self-care as a way to reduce physical, emotional and mental stress.
Jessica G. Rickard of Traverse City has been a client at LUXBODY since it opened and was attracted to the short, intense workout.
“I had never tried a HIIT workout before, but I liked the concept: just 30 minutes a day and burning a lot of calories,” Rickard said in an email. “I like LUXBODY because it is in ‘downtown’ Traverse City, classes are small, and all of the trainers provide support and make me happy that I showed up to get my butt kicked.
“Truly it’s the best workout routine I’ve ever experienced.”
Goulas said this emphasis on the total person fits into the very name of the business.
“When you come into LUXBODY, we want you to realize your health is a luxury and every body should be treated that way,” she said.
The additional space will also allow LUXBODY to offer better parking as well as spa showers (vitamin C-infused) and partner with a raw juicer to offer certified-organic cold pressed juices.
“I am most looking forward to LUXBODY’s new location because it is still ‘downtown’ and close to my office,” Rickard said in an email. “The space looks bright and airy, and there will be showers available.”
Classes in the current location are offered four or five times during weekdays with a couple of additional offerings on Saturday. With the additional space in the new location as well as offering The Recovery Lounge, hours are likely to expand at 708 Randolph St.
"Our hours will change, not what our classes will be," Goulas said. "The classes right now dictate our open hours." LUXBODY has eight certified personal trainers and a total staff of about 15. Goulas said the fitness center is rebounding after the COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of the credit goes to the staff.
“We came out of it; we rallied as a team,” Goulas said. “We’re certainly growing, but it’s shifted.”
Goulas said LUXBODY, like a lot of fitness centers and gyms, had to develop ways to work around being closed for about seven total months over a big part of 2020 and into the first part of 2021.
“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through as a business owner,” Goulas said.
But as LUXBODY heads into a new location in the new year, Goulas said it is ready to keep building. More information on LUXBODY is available at www.luxbodyfitness.com or on Instagram and Facebook @luxbodyfitness.
The other ground floor tenant is Norris Design Products, according to developer Socks Construction. There will be 12 apartments in the top three floors, four in each story.
