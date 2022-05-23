Following 23 years of refining the first ever crossover, Lexus continues its journey with the popular RX hybrid series while maintaining its outstanding value.
Aside from a large front snout — a love/hate scenario — the mid-sized luxury SUV is everything you’d expect in a luxurious ride.
We spent a week with the RX 450h, one of four trim levels in the fourth-generation hybrid since its 2006 debut as a then 400h model. The new model is more powerful than predecessors with combined 308 horsepower from a 3.5-liter V6 and two electric motors in our all-wheel drive tester.
While not quick, we clocked a respectable 6.9-second time from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour. Not bad considering its 4,658-pound frame.
Available in base trim, the 450h can be in your driveway for around $47,000. Our F Sport SUV started at $53,820 and was optioned to $63,750. A limited production Black Line Special Edition tops the charts and an extended 450h L can be ordered with three-row seating.
More rivals have joined the hotly contested segment and include Porsche Macan, Genesis GV70, Cadillac XT5 and Mercedes AMG GLC 43, all fine automobiles. Lexus wrote the book on whisper quiet ride and maintains its bragging rights. Interiors are highly cushioned, include full-powered seating with lumbar and controls positioned for easy driver reach.
We found highway travel impeccable with precise steering, firm braking, little body roll in turns and ample power for passing.
The F Sport adds about $3,500 to the bottom line and includes a firmer suspension package with performance dampers that keep wheels on the pavement, minimizing bounce, 20-inch wheels, more aggressive styling, special badging inside and out and scuff plates. It seems to be worth the extra outlay.
The hybrid fuel performance is pleasing with combined 30 miles per gallon in EPA testing. We were able to best that by 4 with light pedal pressure.
Our only nitpick inside is with its less than friendly remote touchpad. The center-console mounted pad is more sensitive than previous years however it requires eyes off the road to adjust controls. Fortunately, redundant dials ease the frustration and a new touch screen is also helpful.
The standard nine speaker audio system and eight-inch touchscreen were upgraded on the tester with a 15-speaker Mark Levinson premium system and 12.3-inch touchscreen for $3,365. Available equipment included a 360-degree surround view helpful in parking situations, triple beam leveling head lamps, color heads up display, rear cross traffic braking and panoramic moonroof.
Standard vehicle equipment includes a safety suite featuring adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot monitors and rear cross traffic alert.
The RX series has been exceptional from its beginning so no surprise that few changes were made for 2022 except for several new exterior color choices.
Cargo room is adequate although several rivals offer more. Our frequent golf outings with four easily managed storage of oversize clubs, accessories, and beverage containers.
