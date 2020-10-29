TRAVERSE CITY — The home for technology and entrepreneurship in the region has a new home of its own.
20Fathoms moved into the Bayview Professional Centre this week, trading its view of downtown Traverse City for one of West Grand Traverse Bay.
Formerly on the second floor at the corner of Park and Front Street, the incubator space moved to the fourth floor of the Bayview Professional Center at 10850 E. Traverse Highway.
"We're super excited," 20Fathoms Executive Director Lauren Bigelow said Thursday afternoon. "It's a beautiful space."
The space is also almost twice the size. 20Fathoms operated in just under 6,000-square-feet space at 101 N. Park St. The new site offers 10,000 square feet of co-working space.
20Fathoms moved into the rooms formerly occupied by Naveego, which is relocating to the Bayview Professional Centre's second floor. With Atlas Space Operations on the second floor, and 20Fathoms incubator graduates HealthBridge and SampleServe returning, the new place will truly be a hub.
"It's going to create a great, critical mass of technology companies in Traverse City," Bigelow said.
SampleServe founder and CEO Russell Schindler said his company is happy to return after working out of an office at the Grand Traverse Commons since February 2019.
"We're ecstatic; looking forward to it," said Schindler, who paused in the building lobby while moving a filing cabinet. "The collaboration, the advice you get from other people is worth its weight in gold."
HealthBridge Chief Technical Officer/Chief Information Security Officer Tim Heger said his company is "very happy, very excited" to be back at 20Fathoms after 'graduating' to a new location in August 2019.
He said 20Fathoms offers an office environment for those who don't want to completely work remotely.
"It allows me to offer my team the flexibility and work configuration that works best for them," Heger said.
20Fathoms knew its start-up location likely would not be a permanent home.
20Fathoms had signed a lease for the 5,600 square-foot-space on the second floor of 101 N. Park St. that once was home to the law firm of Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge. Bigelow said 20Fathoms was subletting the space.
"They were incredibly generous and basically split the rent with us," said Bigelow, adding it helped 20Fathoms secure some grant funds. "It was a beautiful spot and a great place to launch."
Bigelow said Traverse City Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy was "fantastic to work with" while trying to find a way to lower its costs.
Earlier this spring, 20Fathoms was in discussion with developer Jerry Snowden about creating a new building for them and other companies near the corner of Park and State streets. Then the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans in doubt.
"The world had changed," Bigelow said. "We didn't know what we could expect."
A release announcing the move stated the new tech incubator and coworking space offers:
- Views of West Grand Traverse Bay
- Free parking
- A variety of conference rooms including a boardroom
- Natural light, modern finishes, a kitchen and lounge seating
- Onsite fitness center, coffee shop and lounge
- Proximity to the TART trail system
20Fathoms is accepting "membership inquiries" for the new space. For more information or to submit an inquiry, visit www.20fathoms.org/workspace.
