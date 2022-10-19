ELK RAPIDS — One local breakfast and lunch eatery closed its doors in Elk Rapids on Friday.
But another is on its way at 145 Ames Street in Elk Rapids.
Allie Gualco, co-owner of Alley Cat’s Eats and Sweets Food Truck, plans to open the Ames Sreet Cafe in early November in the former home of The Local.
Gualco and her mother, Kristen “KJ” Joppich, opened a food truck at Townline Ciderworks in Williamsburg in May 2021. Alley Cats has before anchored at the Short’s Pull Barn & Production Facility, located at 211 Industrial Park Drive in Elk Rapids, since January.
Gualco, who considers herself “a lifer, has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 15 years and said the opportunity to own the building that will house her eatery was a unique opportunity she couldn’t pass up.
The same goes for Jamie Wentworth, who sold The Local in a deal that closed Oct. 7. The last day The Local was in business was on Friday.
“I bought this place to turn a little profit and that’s what I did,” Wentworth said. “I had a 10-year plan and sold it in year eight.
“It was always my intention to sell it.”
Gualco said it’s her intention to open a breakfast and lunch spot with a singular emphasis.
“We try to use the best possible ingredients we can,” she said. “Everything down to our mayonnaise is homemade. You can’t mess up if you use good (stuff).”
Gualco will be assisted in the new food venture by friend and pastry chef Alyssa Schigur. Gualco said some lunch favorites will remain with some new offerings for the first meal of the day.
“We plan on having some pretty delicious stuff,” said Gualco, who added there will be lots of gluten-free options as well as some vegan-centric meals. “Breakfast is my very favorite meal of the day. I’m so excited.”
The Ames Street Cafe is also planning to offer some wine course dinners since Bos Wine Garden is just down the road at 135 Ames St.
“We’re so happy top have Dave and Jackie Bos as our neighbors at Bos Wine,” she said.
Gualco said Ames — which means friend or beloved — also wants to share its space with other entrepreneurs or chefs. The building has seating inside for about 50 people, but Gualco said she could see that number swell with some additional outside spaces.
Ames Street Cafe will also experiment with a QR code ordering method. Gualco said it may be a bit of learning process for customers, but is a way to provide more food options year-round in Elk Rapids.
She said the eatery will still serve up a homemade meal to customers, but the new way of ordering may help to attract, retain and better pay employees during some trying staffing situations. Gualco said hospitality will still be a part of the new process with “food runners” to get dishes from the kitchen to the tables, but the method may be a way for the cafe to operate the way she envisions.
“I’m ready to ruffle some feathers,” she joked.
Gualco said the new eatery will also serve as a commissary to the food truck. Gualco said her mother will continue to run the food truck and be an influence on her cooking path.
“She has helped me an awful lot with food ad she’s going to continue to stay and run the food truck at Short’s for as long as they’ll have us,” Gualco said.
Wentworth also started her hospitality career with her mother, who formerly owned a bar and grill near Kalkaska. Wentworth said she also worked at other establishments in the area.
Wentworth said her immediate plans is to travel with her husband, Drew, who was co-owner and in charge of maintenance at The Local. There’s already a trip to visit family in Florida.
“I’m taking the winter off to do some traveling and figure out what my next adventure is,” Wentworth said.
The Local would usually close in February or March and reopen again for the season in April. Wentworth said that was true for her tenure at The Local except for 2020. When restaurants were closed for dine-in in November 2020, Wentworth extended the shutdown.
While she wouldn’t rule anything out in the future, Wentworth said she plans to take a break from the restaurant business.
“As much as I love the restaurant business — I’ve been in it most of my life — it’s just time to do something different,” she said.
That doesn’t mean her last week and especially her last day in business on Friday wasn’t a bittersweet one. Wentworth said she is happy to see the spot on Ames Street in Elk Rapids will continue to serve up food.
“I wish her the best of luck,” Wentworth said on Friday. “It’s a fun business. You work hard, but it can also be very rewarding.
“Everybody was coming in this week saying goodbye.”
