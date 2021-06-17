From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Career exploration videos recorded at the 2021 Virtual MiCareerQuest Northwest event can be viewed on the Northwest Michigan Works! website at www.networksnorthwest.org.
About 1,000 students from 45 schools in northern Michigan participated in the virtual event. Nearly 50 northern Michigan employers made presentations at the May 12 event.
The new career exploration videos are available at www.nwm.org/MICQVideos.
MiCareerQuest is a statewide event that began in 2015.
MiCareerQuest Northwest is “a career and college readiness event” for ninth and 10th grade students. Local employers from industries such as agriculture, construction, healthcare, hospitality, information technology and manufacturing participated in the event.
“I thought that the program was extremely informative,” Cadillac Innovations High School student Abrya Boerma said in a release. “I loved how much detail went into each subject that they presented on, including what machines you are able to use on the job, how much you will be making as a worker, manager or office worker.”
“The students at Bear Lake enjoyed the virtual career fair,” Bear Lake High School counselor Lori Bullis said in the release. “They were engaged and excited to hear from professionals in the careers they are interested in. Our students were excited and more than willing to share their experiences with their classmates.”
