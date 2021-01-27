LANSING — More than 13,000 single-family home building permits were issued in the first 11 months of 2020, according to a release from the Home Builders Association of Michigan.
Based on residential permit data from the U.S. Census Bureau, HBAM found there were 13,551 single-family home permits issued from Jan. 1 through Nov. 30, 2020.
The report found a total of 1,213 permits were issued in November 2020. That figure marks a nearly 23 percent increase from the 987 issued in November 2019. November was the sixth straight month the number of permits issued topped 1,200, according to the release.
From May through November 2020, there were 10,451 permits issued. That is nearly 4 percent higher than the same period in 2019.
“The higher number of permits issued since May, including November’s large increase over 2019, leads me to the conclusion that the energy for new home construction in Michigan continues,” HBAM CEO Bob Filka said in the release.
In early-March, the initial “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the suspension of nearly all construction activity “essentially brought new home permits to a halt,” the release said. Limited permits were issued in April before residential construction activity resumed May 7 under COVID-19 safety protocols.
In December 2019, HBAM forecast 16,129 new single-family home permits in 2020. In July, the HBAM revised its 2020 forecast to 13,556.
“With only December remaining, in all likelihood, we should finish the year above 14,000 permits issued in 2020,” Filka said in the release. “The sustained rebound of new home construction from May through November is truly remarkable given the pressures from COVID — including workplace safety, material price increases and employment concerns from potential home buyers.
“I am pleased that we were able to achieve the levels we did in 2020 considering our builders were making up for two months of lost production time.”
The HBAM forecasts seasonal slowdowns in home permits from December through February.
An April 2021 uptick is predicted, which could lead to a strong year.
HBAM forecasts that 16,017 single-family home permits will be issued in 2021.
HBAM is a professional trade association comprised of 22 local homebuilder associations, including HBA of the Grand Traverse Area.
