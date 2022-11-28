From Staff Reports
CHARLEVOIX — A new apprenticeship program in northern Michigan will benefit people with developmental disabilities.
The Customer Service Representative Apprenticeship Program is a partnership between the Bergmann Center, Inc. and Northwest Michigan Works!, according to a release.
Apprentices in the program will work at the Bergmann Center’s Resale Shop, located at 6585 M-66 in Charlevoix.
The Bergmann Center Day Programs, Employment Programs and Resale Shop aim is “to provide those with special needs the training, skills, and pay to become productive members of their community,” according to a release from Northwest Michigan Works!
The apprenticeship program began with an orientation at the Bergmann Center’s Day Program in Petoskey. The new Northwest Michigan Works! program is a registered apprenticeship through the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Bergmann Center provides a “minimum of 12 months of on-the-job training along with 144 hours of related technical instruction,” according to the release. The instruction includes soft skills training and money handling education and other customer service components
“The Bergmann Center is proud to offer this innovative training program in collaboration with Northwest Michigan Works,” Bergmann Center Inc. Executive Directors Chuck Hayes said in the release. “Customer Service Representatives are needed in nearly every industry and completing apprentices will be prepared to serve the community effectively at the Bergmann Center or if they choose to leave, will be qualified through their USDOL National Credential to serve in the for-profit sector.
“The first cohort includes four very engaged, dedicated apprentices, and we are excited to watch their skills and talents grow through this unique opportunity.”
Northwest Michigan Works! is a registered apprenticeship intermediary and sponsor.
