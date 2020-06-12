LANSING — Networks Northwest was one of nine state economic development organizations that awarded $4.35 million in loans to 74 businesses in the first round of the Michigan Small Business Relief Program.
According to a release from the State Emergency Operations Center, the low-interest loans through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation are “intended to support businesses facing drastic reductions in cash flow and the continued support of their workforce in the face of COVID-19 outbreak.”
In the release, Networks Northwest awarded 10 low-interest loans of $50,000 each. The loans were listed by county and the number of jobs retained because of the grants.
The grants from Networks Northwest, by county, with number of jobs retained were:
- Antrim: Nifty Things, L.L.C. (10 jobs retained)
- Benzie: Park Place Enterprises & Management, LLC doing business as Bay Port Lodging (five jobs)
- Charlevoix: Stiggs Brewing Company (four)
- Emmet: McBride Construction, Inc. (11)
- Grand Traverse: Cubby, LLC (14) and Om Cafe’ TC (21)
- Kalkaska: Great Lakes Golf Cars Inc. (eight)
- Leelanau: Leelanau Peninsula Vintners, Inc. (three)
- Manistee: Envirodyne, Inc. (six)
- Missaukee: BCC Poured Walls & General Contracting, Inc. (five)
Businesses in 40 counties received loans, allowing for the retention of nearly 1,000 jobs, according to the release.
The Michigan Small Business Relief Program builds on $10 million in grants awarded to more than 2,700 businesses through the program announced in May.
“The COVID-19 pandemic hit our small business owners hard, and we’re working around the clock to ensure they have the support they need moving forward,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in the release. “That means ensuring they can pay their employees and provide them with the (personal protective equipment) they need to keep themselves, their families, and the heroes on the front lines safe.”
The Michigan Small Business Relief program was authorized by the Michigan Strategic Fund to “support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.”
A complete list of businesses receiving loans so far through the Michigan Small Business Relief Program is available at michiganbusiness.org/msbrp.
The local economic development organizations referred eligible loan applicants to the MEDC. A loan review committee then made decisions on the loans. The release said additional loans covering remaining regions in the state are expected to be announced later.
The 15 local and nonprofit economic development organizations “were selected through a competitive process based on capacity to administer the program and ensure coverage to small businesses in all 83 counties in Michigan.”
In addition to Networks Northwest, the other EDOs in the state included Invest UP, Otsego County Economic Alliance, Target Alpena, The Right Place, Lakeshore Advantage, Middle Michigan Development Corporation, Saginaw Future, Flint & Genesse Chamber, Lansing Economic Area Partnership, Southwest Michigan First, Ann Arbor Spark, Oakland County, Macomb County and Detroit Economic Growth Corporation.
A complete list of businesses that have received MSBRP grants is available at https://www.michiganbusiness.org/msbrp/.
