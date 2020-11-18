TRAVERSE CITY — Networks Northwest received a 2020 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations.
According to a release, the award was for "a Target Market Analysis showing the demand for housing in northwest Michigan." Networks Northwest and Housing North contracted with LandUse USA to conduct the target market analysis.
Among the findings in the target market analysis for the region were:
- A total demand for 10,880 new rental units and 4,660 new ownership units in 2020.
- About two-thirds of ownership housing demand was for units $200,000 or below and 83 percent of the demand for rentals was for $800 a month or less.
According to the release from Networks Northwest, the findings show "a stark contrast to the housing that is available in the region and underscore the dire need for attainable housing for workers."
"Housing continues to be a pressing issue for many communities across the region," Networks Northwest CEO Matt McCauley said in the release. "Networks Northwest is committed to providing the best available information and tools for local decision-makers to positively impact the availability of quality housing for working families."
The study is available at www.housingnorth.org in the 'Resources' section and at www.networksnorthwest.org/tma.
According to website for the Washington, D.C.-based NADO, the Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Awards —formerly the Innovation Awards — have recognized nearly 2,000 NADO member projects since 1986. The awards were presented at the organization's 2020 Annual Training Conference, held online in in late October.
The Impact Awards are named after the late Aliceann Wohlbruck, the first executive director of the NADO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.