LANSING — Networks Northwest was one of nine regional entities to receive more than $6 million in grants from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
According to a release, the registered apprenticeship grants will expand career opportunities for underrepresented populations. The funding will help support the development of more than 2,300 registered apprenticeship opportunities in the state.
The funding will help cover costs, including on-the-job learning and related technical instruction.
“Increasing access to Registered Apprenticeship programs means more opportunities for job seekers to earn while they learn, gaining in-demand skills and a nationally recognized credential in a critical industry,” acting LEO Director Susan Corbin said in a release. “At the same time, it helps local Michigan businesses fill a continuous talent pipeline by providing a stream of qualified candidates who are trained and certified based on the employer’s needs.”
According to the release, the Regional Implementation Consortia will “accelerate the growth of more than 2,300 apprentices with a focus on underrepresented populations — including minorities, females, youth, individuals with disabilities and veterans — in high-skill, high-wage, in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing, construction, energy, healthcare, information technology and mobility sectors ...”
Networks Northwest is one of the nine regional grant recipients. Networks Northwest received $300,000 in grant funds for 100 new registered apprentices.
Other grant recipients included: Jackson Area Manufacturers Association ($780,000), Michigan State AFL-CIO Workforce Development Institute ($1.1 million), Michigan Works! Region 7B/Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works! ($735,750), Michigan Works! Southwest ($528,000), Oakland County Workforce Development/Oakland County Michigan Works! ($625,000), the Michigan Chamber of Commerce Foundation/Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium ($1,108,666), Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! ($550,000) and West Michigan Works! ($525,800).
For more information on registered apprenticeship in the state, visit www.Michigan.gov/Apprenticeship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.