TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Lower Michigan could — if they were built — fill 4,660 new ownership housing units and 10,880 new rental housing units in 2020, according to research released Tuesday by Networks Northwest and Housing North.
"This was an update to a 2014 study that proved to be really helpful to communities within the region," said Networks Northwest Community Development Manager Kathy Egan. "It is an update to the current picture of housing in the area. And, in turn, it looks forward. It's a snapshot in time."
Housing demand has risen substantially in the last five years.
The 2014 study found potential demand for 450 owner-occupied units and 2,462 rental units to be built in 2015 just in Grand Traverse County. The new study bumps those numbers to 1,630 ownership units and 4,085 rental units needed in the county in 2020.
"Some of this new demand is kind of a backlog," Housing North Executive Director Sarah Lucas said of the increase in demand over the last five years. "Some of it is because we haven't built as much as we needed to over the last several years."
"The study from 2014 showed there was significant demand back then," she said. "And a lot of that demand wasn't met by new construction. A couple other things factor into that. Some units were actually taken off the market by being converted into seasonal use. And we are a growing region, it's not growing by huge numbers in terms of population, but the number of households is growing because our household size is shrinking."
Fewer people are living in more houses.
"We need more housing units just to sustain the population at the number that it is right now," said Lucas.
Both the 2014 and 2019 studies, performed by real estate analysis company LandUse USA, were based on analysis of demographic groups and the rates at which people move into and within the region.
The study notes that the projected numbers derive from "an aggressive scenario and vacancy rates may increase after the existing households trade up into the new units."
The research focused on the 10 counties served by Networks Northwest: Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford.
Two-thirds of the demand, the fresh study shows, will be for lower-priced units: ownership units priced under $200,000 and rental units priced at $800 a month or less.
"These housing units and prices largely aren't available in our communities now," Lucas said
Researchers looked at people who recently have moved within the region's communities, and those who might move to the region if they could find suitable housing. They analyzed movers and potential movers by age, income and spending patterns.
"This demand represents the homes that people like teachers, health care workers, emergency responders, restaurant and hospitality workers, and construction workers are looking for — and not finding," said Lucas.
Lack of sufficient housing, she said, results in some potential residents not moving into the area and others commuting long distances.
"This has huge impacts on our schools, our businesses, and our economy's long-term sustainability," Lucas said.
Traverse City alone could see demand for 260 additional ownership units and 1,160 rental units in 2020 and in each of the following years. The Village of Kingsley may see annual demand for 23 ownership units and 57 rentals.
One reason low-priced housing is in tight supply, Lucas said, is that it is difficult for builders to earn a profit on such structures. Demand for higher-priced houses also is high, and builders tend to work on projects that generate more profit.
"It's not likely that a lot of that construction is happening in those price points that are recommended by the study," Lucas said, "just because construction costs are too high to offer housing units at that level without some kind of offset to development costs or tax incentives."
The study suggests that some of the demand for housing might be met by subdividing large existing homes into duplexes or other multi-family housing — housing more people in fewer structures.
"We have examples of communities that are looking to that approach as a partial solution," Egan said. "The City of Charlevoix just passed some zoning changes that give property owners more flexibility, allowing them to convert single-family homes to two-family homes and use rooms in their houses for long-term rentals."
Antrim County housing demand could fill 316 new ownership housing units and 574 rental units in 2020, the study suggests. Demand in Benzie County could fill 278 ownership units and 425 rentals; Kalkaska County 288 ownership and 492 rental; Leelanau County 301 ownership and 367 rental.
The complete study is available at www.networksnorthwest.org/tma.
Housing North is a Traverse City-based nonprofit that supports communities, developers, employers and other stakeholders as they work to create housing in northwest Lower Michigan.
