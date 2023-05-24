DEARBORN — Michigan travelers are ready to put even more miles between the COVID-19 pandemic and themselves in 2023.
More than 1.2 million people are scheduled to travel for the Memorial Day weekend, according to a survey from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The survey estimates that 1,249,511 Michiganders will travel more than 50 miles or more over the long holiday weekend, which equates to 79,000 more miles than last year and just 36,000 less than in 2019, according to the release.
A total of 1,169,837 Michigan residents traveled at least 50 miles during the Memorial Day weekend last year. AAA reported 1,286,080 Michiganders traveled over the same period in 2019.
If the predictions for travel over the May 27-29 period holds true, it would be the third highest in overall travel behind 2018 and 2019.
“Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to what promises to be a very busy summer travel season,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel. Because of that, we’ve seen demand come roaring back, just shy of pre-pandemic levels in Michigan.”
Of the nearly 1.25 million Michiganders venturing away from home for the holiday weekend, 1.125 million will be doing so in a vehicle. Another 66,419 are predicted to fly over the holiday weekend with another 57,965 selecting other modes of transportation.
United States travel figures are in line with those of Michigan, according to the release. The complete U.S. travel forecast report is available at https://tinyurl.com/5bcz6n8p.
AAA is projecting 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over the 2023 Memorial Day weekend. That’s 2.7 million (7%) more travelers than last year, but fewer than what was reported in 2019 (42.8 million) and 2005 (44 million).
Memorial Day road trips nationally are projected to increase 6% from last year. An estimated 37.1 million Americans are predicted to drive to their destinations over the long weekend, a 2 million increase from 2022, but a 500,000 decrease from 2019.
“Driving remains the preferred mode of transportation for 88% of holiday travelers,” the AAA — The Auto Club Group release said.
Those traveling by car Thursday and Friday will find the most congestion on the roads from 3-6 p.m., according to the release. Those looking to avoid road congestion should travel before 1 p.m. on May 25 and before noon on May 26.
Minimal traffic impact is expected on May 27-28. Those returning on Memorial Day should head out before 10 a.m. and avoid the noon to 3 p.m. window while those returning on May 30 will find the heaviest traffic between 4-6 p.m.
Despite the preference to drive, air travel over the 2023 Memorial Day weekend is soaring. AAA is predicting nearly 3.4 million people will fly over the holiday weekend, the “strongest air travel numbers since 2005.”
AAA is forecasting nearly 3.4 million fliers over the holiday weekend, an That’s 11% increase from 2022 and a 5.4% jump from 2019.
Those flying will pay more this Memorial Day weekend because of the rising cost of airline tickets. AAA booking data is showing airfare prices are 40% higher for top destinations.
AAA is seeing increased demand for “iconic cities, international vacation packages and cruises with included amenities,” according to the release.
Top tourist hotspots in the United States include Orlando, Florida; New York City; Las Vegas; Denver, Boston, Anaheim, California; and Canton, Ohio. International travel is up 250% from 2022 with European cities including Rome, Paris, Dublin, London, Barcelona and Athens proving most popular, according to the release.
Domestic cruise bookings have increased 50% from 2022, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.