TRAVERSE CITY — Tourism in 2020 was all about the outdoors. Wide open spaces offer plenty of social distance, which gained sudden popularity as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world.
Sleeping Bear and Pictured Rocks national lakeshores both surged to new visitor number records in 2020. National campground chain Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts saw annual sales growth of 9.9 percent. Hiking trails across the region and the nation felt the love of countless boots.
Campspot, an online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins and glamping options, predicts 2021 will be an even bigger year for the industry than was 2020. It says guests are booking longer and more frequent trips in 2021. The average number of nights booked has increased to four from two, and there has been nearly a 300 percent increase in guests who book multiple trips.
Commercial attractions and hotels, though, still are reeling from the effects of lockdowns, travel restrictions and a lingering haze of frustration.
Total occupancy for 2020 fell somewhere between 30 and 40 percent from 2019 for member properties, said Traverse City Tourism President and CEO Trevor Tkach. But northwest Lower Michigan hotels did better than many of their counterparts in other regions.
“A lot of destinations were off 50 percent, some as much as 75 percent for the year,” Tkach said.
“The ones that rely on business travel and conferences, man, they’re way off. Metro areas were just decimated. You could point to Detroit or Grand Rapids and see spots that were hurt far more significantly than we were.”
Leisure travel attractions — think museums, art galleries and performance venues — in big cities suffered from social distancing limitations.
The COVID-19 pandemic tossed the tourism industry into a storm of still-unknown proportions.
National park visitorship
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore was a beneficiary of the widespread desire to get outdoors during the pandemic. Some national parks saw huge drops in visitorship in 2020. Grand Canyon National Park visitation fell from 5.9 million people in 2019 to 2.9 million in 2020.
In 2020, the National Park Service in total received 237 million recreation visits, down more than 90 million visits (27.6 percent) from 2019. The decrease mainly was a result of temporary park closures implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitation was the lowest since 1980, when there were 325 parks compared to the 423 units in the national park system in 2020. Of those, 66 were fully closed for two months or more. Just 12 historic and cultural parks remained closed at the end of 2020, primarily because social distancing remain difficult to maintain.
“It really varies for national parks across the country,” said Sleeping Bear Deputy Superintendent Tom Ulrich. “With 423 national parks, each one had their own individual story.”
“At Sleeping Bear, we did set a new record. We did not have extended closures of park facilities like some national parks did. People really saw Sleeping Bear as a place where they could go and safely recreate during the year of the pandemic,” Ulrich said.
The park hosted 1,718,696 visitors in 2020. The previous record was 1,683,553, set in 2016. The park since its 1976 creation has hosted a total of 52.3 million visitors.
Sleeping Bear already this year has set monthly visitor records in both January and February. The previous January record was 14,395 in 2017. In January 2021, 21,800 people visited. The February record grew from 18,726 in 2017 to 20,475 in 2021.
One other national park unit in Michigan also set a visitor record in 2020, while one saw visitor numbers plummet.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, in the Upper Peninsula, leaped from its previous record of 858,715 visitors in 2019 to 1,212,251 in 2020. In 2010, Pictured Rocks saw just 499,281 visitors. Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore in 2010 was visited by 1,280,932 people.
Isle Royale National Park, also in Michigan, saw its visitation plummet in the pandemic year, from 26,410 in 2019 to just 6,493 in 2020. That’s the lowest number since 1960.
Behind the scenes
“The scenic drive was closed for a significant portion of the year, but it wasn’t pandemic-related,” Ulrich said. “It was because we had construction going on.”
While Sleeping Bear remained open, its popular Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive shut down for several weeks as the entrance booth was replaced. The park was able to open the drive most weekends last summer. Park personnel saw their working conditions modified in 2020.
“Behind the scenes, we really took on a lot,” said Ulrich. “We increased our cleaning regimen. We implemented the social distancing markings. Our internal activities changed pretty dramatically because we were trying to keep our employees safe.”
Some park employees still are working remotely. Desks were rearranged to create more social distancing. Visitor capacity in the visitors center is limited and social distancing enforced.
Visitors are encouraged to observe pandemic precautions even when out on trails.
“Even though you’re outside, you should always bring a mask,” Ulrich said. “If you’re going to one of the overlooks like at Empire Bluffs or on the scenic drive, and you’re there with 200 of your best friends at the overlook, you might not be able to distance properly. So it would be good to have your mask with you.”
Traverse City Tourism’s Tkach expects a faster-than-average recovery for northwest Lower Michigan.
“Destinations like Traverse City, that are more rural, that have more outdoor attractions, are very popular during this COVID-to-post-COVID era,” he said. “That’s being proven by the demand regionally and nationally.”
Transportation
Delta just announced new nonstop flights between Traverse City and Boston. Other nonstop flights are making it easier for travelers to reach Traverse City.
“The addition of the flights is the embodiment of what’s happening right now,” said Tkach. “There’s more demand for a destination like Traverse City than ever before. That translates into heads in bed for the hotels, butts in seats for the restaurants — it’s turning into cash.”
More transportation options into the region are allowing more people to spend more time here.
“We know the people who are traveling from farther away are staying longer and are spending more money in market. And that’s what we need to bounce back after COVID,” Tkach said.
A success summer for the local hospitality industry depends on the pandemic — and how people feel about the pandemic.
“We follow national travel sentiment very closely,” Tkach said, and in March sentiment was shifting toward the positive. “Although this winter has been extremely challenging for the hospitality industry, we believe that spring and summer hold promise.”
Locals who depend on tourists for income still aren’t resting easy. Potential visitors seem to be waiting longer to reserve rooms in Traverse City. Historically, said Tkach, visitors usually made reservations 60 to 90 days in advance. That’s no longer true.
“Now people are waiting very much last minute to make a decision, because so much can change overnight,” he said.
