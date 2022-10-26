TRAVERSE CITY — Rising inflation and mortgage rates have cooled national real estate sales.
But a supply and demand issue continues to keep prices elevated as 2022 draws to a close. It’s a trend likely to continue in 2023, but at lesser levels.
That was the some of the message Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist for the National Association of Realtors, delivered to Friday’s monthly meeting of The Economic Club of Traverse City. Yun spoke virtually from his home in Arlington, Virginia.
“Is it a good time to buy?” Yun said near the end of his presentation. “The answer is no, according to buyers.”
Yun’s presentation came a day after he spoke to members of Aspire North Realtors the day before.
The final slide Yun presented forecast 2022 home sales to be down 15%, a figure he predicts will drop to 7% in 2023. That comes on the heels of a 5.6% jump in 2020 from a flat 2019 and an 8.5% increase in 2021.
Yun added he doesn’t see a repeat of 2007-2008 or “a second real estate bubble” where home values dropped dramatically. Instead Yun sees home values to be up or down 5 percent in 2023.
A place like Traverse City that continues to be in demand may not even feel any kind of drop in value.
“In Traverse City I think it’s going to be very, very stable,” Yun said.
From 2019 to 2021, home sale prices went up between 4.9% and 16.9% a year, a figure Yun estimates will rise 10% in 2022 and 1% in 2023 as competition continues to be brisk for a shortage of inventory coupled with a decline in new housing construction because of a variety of factors, including a labor shortage, supply chain complications and an increase in apartment construction to capitalize on soaring rental rates.
A Fannie Mae survey asking people if it was a good time to buy peaked in the summer months of 2020 when the mortgage rate dropped to between 3-4% on a 30-year fixed. The Fannie Mae survey saw people answering in the affirmative when asked ‘Is it a good time to buy?’ drop since the spring of 2021 and continue as mortgage rates rose to above 7%.
“It is popping higher and higher,” Yun said. “One data point has it being at a 20-year high, another data point has it being at a 15-year high. It is the highest in many years.”
Yun said the question of when mortgage rates stop rising depends on whether the national economy has reached “a resistance point.”
One of the slides Yun kept on the screen the longest at The Economic Club of Traverse City meeting showed 30-year mortgage rates from 1990 to the present. In looking at January rates, he showed three times where mortgage rates hit one of these resistance points before beginning a downward trajectory.
The most recent resistance point was from 2014-2018 which drove rates in subsequent years to record lows. When mortgage rates shot up in January 2022 because of inflation, economists like Yun are trying to figure out whether one of those resistance points is coming soon.
“Right now is a critical juncture,” he said.
Yun said the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined slightly in the first and second quarter of 2022. This would indicate the United States is in a recession, even though it has yet to be officially declared as one.
“Is it a recession or not?” Yun asked at one point during his presentation. “The answer is we don’t know.”
While declaring whether the United States is in a recession is extremely subjective, Yun later answered his own question a different way.
“If you don’t think we’re in a recession, look at your retirement account,” he said.
When it comes to real estate and the economy, Yun said he doesn’t see a second national bubble like in 2007-2008 when sub-prime lending led to a lot of issues. He said the number of homes sold as foreclosure or short sale bear this out, in addition to continued job openings and declining unemployment.
He said places like Traverse City are also insulated from declining real estate sales because of the way it attracts remote workers. The trend of workers not returning to work in offices in other parts of the country is a benefit to the region, he said.
“Traverse City is not affordable by Michigan standards,” Yun said. “But for people from New York, Washington (D.C.) or San Francisco, Traverse City is very affordable.”
Even with inflation and rising mortgage rates, Yun said this is still a good time to invest in real estate. Yun said if there is any benefit to inflation, it is those who have a long-term loan and a mortgage is the biggest debt most people take on in their lives.
Yun showed a slide that showed someone taking out a $350,000 mortgage for 30 years at a 7% interest rate — assuming a 5% salary increase — will actually spend 35% of annual salary on a mortgage in 2022, but just 24% in 2030.
Those that are also jumping into the real estate market now, can also refinance even two years down the road when mortgage rates are more favorable.
Yun also said that homebuyers can also find savings the longer a house is on the market. While homes nationally priced right in desirable locations will never be on the market long and often got for well above list price, a wait also comes with a reward.
The National Association of Realtors found that 51% of homes are sold at or above the list price.
August sold listings from the NAR show a 4.6% cost savings on homes on the market for 0-7 days. That grows to 5.2% after 8-14 days on the market, 8.2% after 31 to 60 days and 14.9% after more than 120 days on the market.
Go to Record-Eagle.com to see Lawrence Yun's presentation.
