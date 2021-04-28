WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of existing home sales dropped for a second straight month in March, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.
U.S. home prices rose in February at the fastest pace in nearly seven years as strong demand for housing collided with a tight supply of homes on the market.
The February S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 11.9% from a year earlier, the biggest gain since March 2014. The index had also surged — 11.1% — in January. The February gain was about what economists had expected.
The number of existing-home sales — which includes single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — decreased 3.7 percent in March. It was the second straight monthly decline, but a 12.3 percent increase from March 2020, according to the NAR report.
The median existing-home sale price increased to a historic high of $329,100 nationally.
“Consumers are facing much higher home prices, rising mortgage rates, and falling affordability, however, buyers are still actively in the market,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release.
The median March price marked a 17.2 percent increase from March 2020. The national median increase marks the 109th straight month topped the monthly median has posted year-over-year increases.
And the quickness of the real estate market continued in March.
Properties were on the market for an average of 18 days in March. That’s down from 20 days in February 2021 and 29 days in March 2020, according to the release. Some 83 percent of the homes sold in the country in March 2021 were on the market for less than a month.
The Days on Market figures may have led to a decline in overall sales.
“The sales for March would have been measurably higher, had there been more inventory,” Yun said in the release. “Days-on-market are swift, multiple offers are prevalent, and buyer confidence is rising.”
The strongest-performing metro areas in March were Manchester and Concord, New Hampshire; Vallejo, California; Burlington, North Carolina and Springfield, Ohio.
First-time home buyers accounted for 32 percent of March sales, the report said. That’s up 1 percent from February 2021 and down 2 percent from March 2020.
In a regional look, existing-home sales dropped 2.3 percent in the Midwest in March. The median price of a home in the Midwest was $248,200, a 13.5 percent increase from March of the previous year.
