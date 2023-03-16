TRAVERSE CITY — An innovative idea on treating per- and polyfluorinated substances grew on TCNewTech at its monthly Pitch Night presentation.
Marquette-based MycoNaut won the March 7 Pitch Night competition at the City Opera House. MycoNaut uses “mushrooms and other fungi to remediate PFAS contamination,” according to a TCNewTech release on the monthly competition.
“TCNewTech is thrilled to recognize the exceptional startups that participated in our recent event,” TCNewTech Event Director Christopher Nesbit said in the release. “We were inspired by the ingenuity and dedication of each participant, who demonstrated the transformative potential of innovation in their respective industries.
“Congratulations to MycoNaut for winning the audience vote and subsequently the pitch prize, for their pitch on a groundbreaking solution for PFAS remediation, which stood out among a highly competitive field of contestants. We are proud to support and showcase the game-changing work of MycoNaut and all of our participants, who are driving positive change and advancing solutions which are both useful and disruptive.”
MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci delivered the winning Pitch Night presentation, earning the company the $500 award.
Other Pitch Night presentations included:
- Boon Health, a platform co-founded by Alex Simmons that seeks to “transform mental health and professional development in the workplace” by using personalized one-to-one coaching, according to a release.
- Beyond Forests, a Traverse City company that is “a natural alternative to cemeteries,” according to its website. For those choosing cremation, Beyond Forests has a Legacy Lock Memorial Page at some natural, protected land.
- Wheels on Rails, a Grawn rail-biking business that uses specially manufactured four-wheel rail-bikes on out-of service railroad tracks. Founder Macie Hefron outlined projections for the company and its 2023 launch.
TCNewTech also featured a Quick Tip segment from SCORE. One of the topics included the myths and realities of early-stage startups.
20Fathoms also had a presentation on some of upcoming events, including the new Business Essentials class starting April 12.
Following TCNewTech’s monthly Pitch Night was a community forum to showcase plans for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) labs at Traverse City Central and West high schools.
“The forum was a unique opportunity for community members to learn about the district’s vision for STEM education and ask questions regarding its implementation,” according to the TCNewTech release. “The event was attended by a diverse group of community members, including educators, students and parents.”
The next TCNewTech Pitch Night is scheduled for April 4. For more information about the organization or to apply to be a presenter, visit www.tcnewtech.org or send an email to chris@tcnewtech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.