OMENA — So much for Murphy’s Law.
Kevin and Amy Murphy, owners of the New Bohemian Café in Northport, emerged from a field of 15 applicants to operate the renovated Omena Bay Country Store. The Murphys were informed in November they landed the right to negotiate a deal to run the store. They recently signed signed a five-year lease, from Donald Leathery, Jr., on the property at 5055 N. West Bay Shore Drive.
A late spring opening is planned for the Omena Bay Country Store.
“We want to have a few weeks before things warm up, both traffic-wise and the weather,” Kevin Murphy said.
The Leathery Company on June 26 purchased the property in the village of Omena from the family estate of the late Richard and Ingrid “Sunny” Colling. The Columbus, Ohio-based Leathery Company “owns, manages and leases over two million square feet of retail, office and warehouse space” according to its website.
Leathery said the Murphys distinguished themselves from a pool of 15 who expressed an interest in running the Omena business that dates back to 1889.
“We were thrilled to have such a strong group to choose from,” Leathery said in an email. “There were many well-qualified applicants. The Murphys stood out from the rest of the field due to their ownership of the existing New Bohemian Café business in Northport.
“The New Bohemian Café has an excellent reputation and makes tremendous food and coffee. We know they will bring that same success to Omena.”
“We were certainly pleased,” Kevin Murphy said. “We went into it knowing we could do a good job of it, but not knowing who we were up against. It didn’t cost us anything, so we put in our best shot.”
The Murphys opened the New Bohemian Café in the spring of 2019 at 110 Waukazoo St. Some of those regulars in its nearly three years of operation may have helped the Murphys land the lease with the Leathery family.
“There are a lot of people from Omena that have been customers of ours in Northport that may have put a bug in the ear of the Leatherys,” Kevin Murphy said.
One thing the Omena Bay Country Store won’t be is a duplication of the Northport business.
“I think it will have some things in common with the café,” Amy Murphy said. “But we’re not looking to open a second location of the café in a new town.”
The Murphys said the New Bohemian Café was designed to address a couple of things they found lacking in Northport when they moved there full-time 8 years ago.
First was the need for a good coffee shop and the second was for some good grab-and-go food similar to places like Village Cheese Shanty in Leland or Fogarelli’s Market in Traverse City. Kevin Murphy said there wasn’t an espresso machine in Northport until they brought one in.
While the Omena Bay Country Store will be more retail than restaurant, the Murphys wanted to make one thing clear for its new customers in Omena.
“We are planning to add coffee,” Amy Murphy said. “We’ve had quite a few people say that’s what the community wants.”
What the Omena Bay Country Store eventually does look like will be determined by the community, the Muphys said.
The transfer of the liquor license is in progress and the store will continue to sell groceries and other camp, cabin and cottage essentials. But whether the store will offer pizza, donuts, ice cream or stand-up paddleboard rentals remains to be determined.
“We’ll spend the first year listening to what the Omena community wants and needs,” Amy Murphy said.
“You have to be shrewd about decision-making and get yourself into something that’s sustainable,” Kevin Murphy added.
Kevin Murphy said the historical name will remain and was “something the Leathery company kind of had an attachment to.”
In an earlier Record-Eagle story, Donald Leathery Jr. said in an email that his parents, “Ann and (the late) Don Leathery, first purchased a house in Omena in 1972 and we have been spending the summers up there ever since. In addition to my family’s home, my sister’s family has a home in Omena as does my mother.
“Omena is a special place where we reconnect with family and friends every year.”
The Omena Bay Country Store may have some staff from its Northport location transfer down. Including the owners, the New Bohemian Café has a staff of eight and is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. The Omena store should have a staff of two full-time equivalent employees.
The lease in Omena includes an attached three-bedroom, two-bath house as well as a two-bedroom, one-bath apartment above.
The Murphys have formed Omena Bay Properties to manage the house and apartment, which may turn into a year-round rental.
