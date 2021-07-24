MANISTEE — Munson Healthcare filled a vacancy at Manistee Hospital by restructuring positions at two of its facilities.
The personnel restructuring affects both Manistee Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort, according to a Munson Healthcare release.
The changes are effective on Aug. 9.
The moves were necessitated by the May resignation of the chief operating officer at Manistee Hospital to take a CEO position at a community hospital in Pratt, Kansas.
Registered nurse Kelly Tomaszewski, currently the chief nursing officer in both Manistee and Paul Oliver, will move into the position of operating officer/chief nursing officer at Manistee Hospital. Tomaszewski’s position at Paul Oliver “will be restructured similarly and absorbed” by registered nurse Kristi Johnson, chief operating officer in Frankfort, according to the release.
“Many smaller community hospitals are moving to a blended COO/CNO role,” James Barker, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital president said in the release. “I am confident that the decision to restructure rather than replace is a wise choice for our organization.
“This move allows us to achieve efficiencies and make the best use of existing resources and talent.”
Tomaszewski has been with Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for 7 years and also served as chief nursing officer at Cadillac Hospital.
Tomaszewski has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in business administration from Grand Valley State University.
Johnson has been with Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital since 2018. Johnson, who has her undergraduate and master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix, was the director of the emergency department at Munson Medical Center for 10 years prior to her position at Paul Oliver.
