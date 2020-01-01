TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center earned Energy Star certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
According to a release from Munson Healthcare, the designation comes after a 10-year commitment to redu-ce energy costs.
The hospital’s Energy Star rating is 83. In 2009 when an Energy Savings Team was established, the hospital had a rating of 24.
A facility needs to score a 75 to earn the designation.
Steve Tongue, vice president of facilities at Munson Healthcare, said the Energy Savings Team “worked tirelessly for the past 10 years to reduce utility costs.”
“We have had an average annual reduction of energy use of 2.2 percent over each of those 10 years,” Tongue said in a release.
The release stated the Energy Savings Team implemented 102 different projects resulting in a savings of $870,000 a year. The hospital applied for and received rebates from its utility to save an additional $496,000.
Among the hospital implementations were LED lighting installation, variable speed frequency drives on electric motors, more efficient air handlers and boiler combustion system improvements.
A study shows the hospital reduced its carbon footprint by 45 percent in 10 years.
The Energy Star designation is for structures that are “verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy that takes in account occupancy, hours of operation and other key metrics,” according to the release.
National energy consulting firm Grumman Butkus ranked Munson Medical Center in the top 25 percent of Midwest hospitals for energy efficiency.
