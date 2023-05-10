From Staff Reports
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Munson Healthcare facilities received top grades from The Leapfrog Group in the spring 2023 report card.
The Leapfrog Group gives hospitals letter grades twice a year. The Leapfrog Group “is an independent national watchdog group that examines hospital quality and patient safety,” according to a release.
Twenty-two hospitals in Michigan received ‘A’ grades in the spring 2023 release from The Leapfrog Group. Regional facilities receiving the top grade were Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
It is the fourth consecutive ‘A’ grade for Munson Medical Center.
“Our staff who serve patients at the bedside, and each person who supports them, bring an unwavering focus, professionalism and commitment to their work each day,” Munson Medical Center President Matt Wille said in a release. “Having earned these high grades during the unprecedented circumstances we’ve experienced over the last few years, is a further testament to their steadiness and dedication.”
Northern Michigan hospitals receiving ‘B’ grades includes McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord received a ‘C’ from the organization.
The Leapfrog Group “has collected, analyzed, and published hospital data on safety and quality” for more than 20 years, according to its website. The safety grades were “developed under the guidance of a national panel and national measures of safety, quality and efficiency,” according to a release.
The hospital safety grade uses a peer-reviewed methodology and results are free and accessible to the public at hospitalsafetygrade.org.
