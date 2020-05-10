From Staff Reports
NOVI — Munson Medical Center earned a Maternity Care Excellence Award for the third consecutive year.
Sixteen Michigan hospitals received excellence or improvement in maternity care awards from the nonprofit Economic Alliance of Michigan. According to a release, the EAM is comprised of several large employers and unions in the state and is the Michigan Regional Leader for The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C.-based organization.
EAM’s awards are part of the Maternity Care Project that began in 2018. According to a release, the project’s goals are “to decrease the state’s infant mortality, reduce the rate of unnecessary cesarean sections and be an educational resource for new and expecting parents” in the state.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan’s 6.2 percent infant mortality rate in 2018 was above the national average and ranked 18th in the country, the release said. “Unnecessary C-sections and elective early deliveries may cause additional complications, even death, for both baby and mother,” the release said.
Hospitals are evaluated for the excellence award in four categories: cesarean rates in low-risk deliveries, episiotomy rates, elective early delivery rates and maternity care processes.
A hospital must meet EAM standards in all four areas in the same calendar year to earn the 2020 Maternity Care Excellence Award.
Joining Munson Medical Center as Excellence Award winners for 2020 were Bronson Hospital, Battle Creek; Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain; Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Jackson; Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit; McLaren Bay Region, Bay City; Memorial Healthcare, Owosso; Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, Grand Rapids; Spectrum Health Butterworth, Grand Rapids; Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Fremont; Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital; Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital, Hastings and Spectrum Health United Hospital, Greenville;
Recipients of the Improvement Award for decreases in cesarean, episiotomy and elective early-delivery rates over a two-year period are Henry Ford Wyandotte; Spectrum Health Big Rapids and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital. Munson Healthcare Grayling earned an Improvement Award in 2019.
For more information on state birth centers, go to www.maternitycareproject.com.
