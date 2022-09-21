JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — Munson Healthcare was named one of the best employers in Michigan by Forbes.
Munson was the only company headquartered in northern Michigan to make Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Employers by State” for 2022, according to a release.
Munson Healthcare ranked 37th overall and third among healthcare employers in Michigan.
The rankings were determined by Forbes and market research company Statista. The lists were compiled from 70,000 anonymous surveys of employees. Businesses with 500 or more employees were eligible.
Businesses were rated on several areas including “pay, benefits, safety of work environment, opportunities for advancement, openness to telecommuting and whether they would recommend their employer to others,” according to the release.
The Forbes recognition comes on the heels of Munson Medical Center being named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Fortune/Merative. Munson Healthcare’s Charlevoix Hospital and Otsego Memorial Hospital also recently received a Five-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a release.
“Attracting the very best people to our region and fostering a culture of collaboration, development and growth to retain our healthcare team is a top priority,” Munson Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Laura Glenn said in the release “We are certainly grateful for this recognition but what is most important is that our staff find purpose in their work and feel appreciated for the dedication and commitment they bring to our communities across the region every day.”
Not all of the companies listed as “America’s Best Employers by State” had a Michigan headquarter listed. The top 10 list by headquarters was:
1. University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
2. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Michigan, Detroit
3. Flex-N-Gate, Urbana, Illinois
4. JPMorgan Chase, New York
5. United States Department of Defense, Arlington County, Virginia
6. Consumers Energy, Jackson
7. Stryker, Kalamazoo
8. Delta Air Lines, Atlanta
9. Bosch, Farmington Hills
10. DTE Energy, Detroit
The complete list and more information about the survey process is available at forbes.com/lists/best-employers-by-state.
