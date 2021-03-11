CADILLAC — Peter Marinoff, Munson’s interim president in Cadillac since July, has been named president of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Marinoff became interim president when Tonya Smith was promoted to president of Munson Healthcare Community Hospitals and System Integration. She now is responsible for all Munson Healthcare community hospitals and strategic relationships with affiliated hospitals.
“During the past seven months, Peter has demonstrated strong leadership during a very challenging time,” Smith said in a release.
“Peter has continued the work of aligning hospital leaders, staff and providers around Cadillac Hospital’s priorities and is focused on ensuring Cadillac area residents have quality medical care close to home.”
Marinoff joined Munson Healthcare in 1999 as an accountant after working at public accounting firms in Virginia and Traverse City. In 2007, he moved to Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort, where he was director of operations, chief operating officer and president.
He earned a master’s in business administration and a health care certificate from the University of Michigan in Flint. He is a member of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association Small and Rural Hospital Council. He is also a board member for OASIS and the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, and is the Board Chair for the Grand Traverse YMCA.
