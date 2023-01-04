TRAVERSE CITY — As the calendar turned to 2023 Sunday, the new year means some new digs for some Traverse City businesses.
After doubling its number of locations from two to four earlier in 2022, Mundos Roasting and Co. owner Dan Clark moved out of its original store at 708 Boon St. and into a new headquarters.
Mundos HQ opened Nov. 21 at 1238 S. Garfield Ave. Clark said the new building — which the company owns instead of leases — gives the business which opened at 708 Boon St. on Nov. 13, 2017 a larger roasting facility and a coffee laboratory.
“It allows us to do more things and do it better,” Clark said of the facility on the corner of Garfield Avenue and Boon Street.
The move comes on the heels of the company opening Mundos West at 720 W. Front St. on May 25 and at 305 W. Front St. on June 18. Mundos 305 is on the ground floor of the 4Front Credit Union Building with an entrance off Pine Street.
Mundos North opened at 206 N. St. Joseph St. in Suttons Bay in April 2019.
The new Mundos HQ facility also improves customer service.
“Our parking lot (at the original location) is familiar to a lot of people,” Clark said. “It was difficult to navigate. That was a huge factor, plus there wasn’t enough parking and they were always parking in our neighbor’s areas.”
Mundos HQ offers 40 parking spaces for customers.
“It’s a much bigger lot,” he said. “We haven’t filled it up yet. I’m sure we will in the summer time.
“Sales picked up quite a bit since we moved. I credit that with the new space, but also the parking lot.”
Mundos is very much a family business. Joining Dan Clark among the company’s owners are sons Adam and Jack. Adam runs the HQ location while Jack Clark serves as head roaster.
Also owners are Zac and Joelle Curtis and Luke Norris. The latter manages the Mundos west location.
Add in all the spouses and the family grows further. Throw in the team members and the Mundos tree has many branches.
“Absolutely, there’s family in (ownership group) and in-laws,” Dan Clark said for a Dec. 26, 2021 Record-Eagle article about the West and 305 expansions. “Over the ... years, we’ve invited a lot of other people into our family.
“Even our employees are like our family and we couldn’t have done this without them.”
Center City Kitchen
The original location for Mundos was in a building owned by LeaseWell. Center City Kitchen co-owners June Wells and son Ryan Wells moved the kitchen incubator into the west corner unit at 700 Boon St. and plans to expand into the middle unit in the future.
Center City Kitchen began in 2010 and moved to 767 Duell Road in 2016. Ryan Wells said the business moved in the first part of 2022 and opened in the summer after some renovations and improvements to the former TC Print and Copy Center.
“We’re excited about the new location,” Ryan Wells said. “We’re ready for chefs to come in and start making product there.”
Center City Kitchen has produced several success stories since it has been in operation. He said Merlyn’s Patisserie, Bayside Gathering and Ol’ Geezer are currently using the incubator kitchen and Open Late Kitchen (www.openlatekitchen.com) recently joined the lineup.
Center City Kitchen plans to lease out the space on the eastern end of the building. Anyone interested can contact Ryan Wells at centercitykitchen.com.
Men’s Emporium and Women’s Emporium
Owner Mike Curths moved his lifestyle stores — Men’s and Women’s Emporium — from Eighth Street to 219 Cass St. The stores share a space with Frederico’s Jewelry.
Curths had to move from his current location on E. Eighth Street. Curths said he vacated the third week of November and opened in the new space a couple of weeks ago.
“I’m still slowly bringing things in,” said Curths, who started the men’s lifestyle store in December 2019 and added a separate women’s store in May 2021 at 1023 E. Eighth St.
The move meant the two stores — which he shortened to M.E. and W.E. — got a lot smaller, going from some 2,500 square feet to just over 500. Curths said the relationship with Frederico’s owners Laura Wildman and her ex-husband, jewelry designer George Wildman has made the transition to a new location a smooth one.
“It’s worked out real well,” Curths said. “It’s been super duper.”
Curths said Realtor Sam Abood helped him find him his previous space when he moved from 544 E. Eighth St. in September 2020.
The smaller space doesn’t allow Curths to sell some of the bigger items he has in the past like furniture and stereo consoles. But there is still plenty of vintage clothing for men and women, accessories for both as well as men’s grooming products.
“It’s really scaled down,” Curths said. “I like to think of it as upscale to a more downtown feel.”
