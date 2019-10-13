TRAVERSE CITY — Members of a downstate credit union soon will have more direct access to a branch office.
Michigan State University Federal Credit Union plans to open a temporary location in December or January at 312 S. Union St. That is the current address of Northern Title Company and adjacent to the former home of City Bike Shop, which just relocated to Eighth Street.
“The Union Street location will be a temporary location that we open as a branch,” said Deidre J. Davis, chief marketing officer for MSUFCU.
Northern Title Company will move a block south into a vacant office space. Chris Lambert, an owner at Northern Title, said plans are for his four employees to vacate 312 S. Union St. at the end of October.
“We are moving to 402 S. Union St.,” Lambert said of Northern Title, which was formed in November of 2003 and opened the following year at that location. “We’re staying in Old Town and just moving a little bit. It should be relatively seamless for our customers and staff.”
MSUFCU announced in May that it planned to expand into Traverse City at two locations.
The credit union plans to open a second full-service branch at 3750 N. U.S. 31 South. According to real estate listings, 3750 is a 3.45-acre undeveloped parcel with an existing curb cut and 260 feet of frontage on N. U.S. 31 South.
The parcel runs behind Smith Chiropractic and Wellness at 3760 N. U.S. 31 South, the Traverse City Vet Center at 3766 and Big Boy at 3828.
Joe Smith, office manager at Smith Chiropractic & Wellness, said that business will relocate at the end of the year. Smith said bank officials told him plans are to knock down that building and the adjacent one to create a new branch office.
Davis anticipates construction of the full-service branch at 3750 N. U.S. 31 South will begin in late spring of 2020.
“It’s typically a 10-month build,” she said.
Once the Garfield Township branch is open, Davis said MSUFCU will turn its attention back to 312 S. Union St.
“We’ll go back and completely remodel Union (Street) so it’s more like a typical branch instead of a temporary one,” Davis said.
MSUFCU has about 290,000 members, Davis said. In an email, he said 600 of the credit union’s members live within five miles of the 312 S. Union St. location and more than 2,000 live within a 30-mile radius.
“It’ll be about 1½ years before both are fully open and operational,” Davis said of the new locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.