NEW YORK — Michigan State Federal Credit Union was named one of the “Best Credit Unions to Work For” by Credit Union Journal.
MSUFCU, which plans to open two locations in Traverse City in the next 1½ years, was named to the list for the fourth consecutive year, according to a release from the East Lansing-based financial institution.
MSUFCU was ranked No. 22 overall among the top 50 “Best Credit Unions to Work For.”
In addition to the list of the top 50, credit unions were ranked in four different categories by financial assets: less than $200 million, $200-500 million, $500 million to $1 billion and more than $1 billion. The list reported MSUFCU has $4.5 billion in assets, which ranked No. 8 in the category.
Bay Federal Credit Union in Capitola, California ranked No. 1 overall followed by South Carolina Federal Credit Union in North Charleston, South Carolina. Consumers Credit Union in Kalamazoo was third overall with $1.16 billion in assets.
Other Michigan credit unions on the list included:
- Michigan First Credit Union in Lathrop Village, No. 21 overall and No. 5 in its category with $974 million in assets.
- Arbor Financial Credit Union in Kalamazoo, No. 36 overall and No. 10 in its category with $652 million in assets.
- OMNI Community Credit Union in Battle Creek, No. 43 overall and No. 14 in its category with $419 million in assets.
MSUFCU plans to open a temporary location at 312 S. Union St. in December or January. The credit union plans to open a second full-service branch at 3750 N. U.S. 31 South.
Deidre J. Davis, chief marketing officer for MSUFCU, said the credit union plans to begin construction of the full-service branch at 3750 N. U.S. 31 South in late spring of 2020. Once the Garfield Township branch is open, Davis said MSUFCU will turn its attention back to 312 S. Union St. to build a full-service branch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.