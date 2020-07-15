COPEMISH — There’s a 1966 Polaroid of Michael T. Russo putting a ceremonial shovel into the ground for the future home of MR Products in the Manistee County village.
Russo seemed unafraid of getting a little dirt on his suit and even had a cigar in his mouth.
Sixty years and two months after the company’s founding in suburban Detroit and 51 years after permanently moving the business to Copemish, Russo’s daughter, MR Products President Maree Mulvoy, will put a shovel in the ground to double the size of the current facility.
Mulvoy says she will be in a suit and even have a cigar for the picture for the July 30 groundbreaking ceremony at MR Products, which manufactures product under its trademarked subsidiary, Mr. Chain.
“I may or may not light it,” Mulvoy said with a laugh.” I haven’t got that far.”
The expansion of MR Products will add nearly 32,000 square feet to its building and the workforce will nearly double from April 1 as the demand for visual barriers and social distancing cues explodes across the country.
MR Products had 63 employees on April 1. On July 10 the company had 105 “and we’re still hiring, Mulvoy said. Plans are to climb to 120 with the expansion of the facility.
MR Products also has nine college and high school interns this summer, up from five in 2019.
“We’re hiring as fast as we can,” she said. “But you can’t bring in people to a heavy manufacturing situation like this without a good amount of training. It’s a safety issue.”
Mulvoy said enthusiasm about the increase in business always needs to be tempered because it comes at the expense of more than 137,000 deaths and more than 3.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.
Soon after coronavirus became a pandemic, Mr. Chain was contacted by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority after more than 50 New York City bus drivers contracted and died from COVID-19.
The Transit Authority contracted and received a rush shipment of plastic chain from MR Products to create a visual and physical barrier between riders and drivers on New York City buses.
Mr. Chain also sent plastic chain to the Louisiana National Guard for triage testing. Mulvoy said MR Products also supplied plastic chain for social distancing barriers at three Chrysler auto plants.
Now many schools have called for visual-cue barriers, Mulvoy said.
“I don’t think that is going to go away in the short run,” she said of the demand for Mr. Chain products. “Businesses may do this permanently in the long run.”
The first addition in Copemish is a 23,241-square-foot pre-engineered steel building at the rear of the current facility.
“That’s 100 percent manufacturing,” Mulvoy said of the first addition, which she said will make the company more efficient and enhance lean manufacturing principles.
Robert T. Cole, Inc. of Cadillac was awarded the construction contract for the larger of the two expansions by MR Products. Fred Campbell of JML Design Group of Traverse City is the architect.
Campbell said equipment to put together plastic stanchions now is stationed in four different parts of the factory.
“(The expansion) basically allows them to organize all their equipment in one space, so they’ll be much more efficient,” he said.
Campbell said the current building is really six different structures of a maximum 12,000 square feet per structure. Those are separated by 15 or 20 feet for fire suppression without a municipal water source.
Campbell said the building additions should be up and running in the first few months of 2021, depending on when the 23,000-square-foot pre-engineered structure arrives on site.
The company also will add more than 8,500 square feet to the east side of the facility. That addition will be for shipping and additional office space.
Mulvoy said she purchased the additional land a number of years ago, forecasting a need for more space. The pandemic just accelerated the need.
“This year our goal was 7 percent sales growth in 2020 and right now we’re at 20 percent,” she said.
The last day the MR Products plant was silent was New Year’s Day. The company roared past its 60th anniversary in May.
Mulvoy said staying so busy during the pandemic has been “a great problem to have.”
The additional employees and space will cut down on order fulfillment time, Mulrvoy said.
“Our goal is to get most of our orders two weeks old or less,” she said. “Right now we’re at three weeks.”
Mulvoy said the company strove for 24-48 hours shipping during COVID. She said the company had to cancel at least 600 Amazon orders because it couldn’t meet strict time deadlines.
MR Products has had many employees work from home during the pandemic. Mulvoy added that strict health checks have led to “not had a single (coronavirus) illness in the factory.”
She said not being in one of the state’s hot spots — like Detroit, Lansing or Grand Rapids — also has been a blessing.
“I’m grateful for where we’re located,” she said.
