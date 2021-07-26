TRAVERSE CITY — Most business owners with an eye on retirement downsize their holdings.
Eastfield Laundry owner Jim Legato is not one of those people.
Legato purchased Eastfield Laundry at 1122 E. Eighth St. in 2004, beginning operation of the residential cleaning facility with three employees. Legato added a commercial division in 2006 and moved it to 1110 E. Eighth when he acquired the former Ben Franklin store in 2018.
In between his two Eastfield businesses was Top Drawer Resale clothing store at 1116 E. Eighth St. When Sharon Carmean decided to close the store in late 2020, the space was offered to Legato who coveted the location.
Legato initially turned down the offer, but quickly reconsidered and bought the building in the final days of 2020. Three weeks ago he opened Mr. Jim’s General Store and Apothecary in the space, despite a stated desire to retire.
“I am, but until somebody buys my business, I can’t just sit around and wait for it to happen,” Legato said with a laugh. “I don’t let grass grow under my feet.”
The three businesses give Legato 18,000 square feet.
“Now I have all three buildings — Eastfield Laundry, Top Drawer Resale and Ben Franklin — and a hallway inside that connects all three,” he said.
Legato has sold Mr. Jim’s Soaps for about three years, which are now available in the new space.
“It’s another thing to do with the laundry business,” he said. “It’s a new avenue to sell our products, a division of Eastfield Laundry.”
Legato has a line of other apothecary products that “are all Earth friendly” from Bee Beary. Legato said the apothecary items include pain cream, pet and produce spray and even deodorant.
“It’s all made right here in Traverse City,” he said.
The general store sells ice cream and unclaimed laundry (cleaned, of course).
And the origins of Legato’s new business are not difficult to discern.
“It’s a general store and an apothecary,” he said. “I’m Jim and I’m a mister.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.