THOMPSONVILLE — Few company CEOs are chained to their calling like Maree Russo Mulvoy: a chain self-forged, link by link, with love, loyalty, and a sense for family legacy.
As chief executive officer and president of M R Products — the company’s trade name is Mr. Chain — Mulvoy carries on a family business founded by her father, Michael T. Russo, in the days when Ike was was packing to leave to the White House and a boyish JFK was practicing to take his oath of office.
When the elder Russo passed away in 2006, he left his company — and his legacy — to his family. Enter daughter Maree, who served as a CPA and tax attorney in the Detroit area for many years, and as a partner at Plante Moran, LLP in Auburn Hills — before she answered the call to continue the family’s chain-making business that links the generations together to this day.
According to its website, the company is the leading manufacturer plastic chains and stanchions in the U.S., the latter being the upright posts that hold up the chains. The chains are made by an innovative process that allows an injection molding machine to make the linkage in continuous lengths, while still allowing each piece to move freely.
That process, and product, became so successful that within a few years of its 1969 move to Thompsonville, the company ceased all its automotive supplier activities and became a 100 percent proprietary product manufacturer of plastic chains, stanchions and related products.
“My father was the first person to figure out how to make continuous chain out of plastic,” said Mulvoy. “Dad started it by himself and for the first 15 years or so, was a supplier to Chrysler and General Motors. But (he) wanted to invent and manufacture his own products.”
So, she said, “... in the early ‘80s, we stopped molding anything for anyone else. By the time he died, he held more than 20 patents on products he had invented.”
“In the 70’s and 80’s, we had as many as 30 employees, but went backwards, and right after the recession in 2009, we had about 18 employees,” she said.
Today, that number has swelled to more than 80 employees, and Mulvoy oversees a company that is runs around the clock. And it gets better: Mulvoy expects to hire as many as 20 more seasonal workers to help handle production pressures this summer and fall.
“We ship mostly in the USA, but have also sold to Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia,” said Mulvoy. “There are literally hundreds of customers, but most of our sales are through huge industrial distributors. A few of these are multi-billion dollar companies, and they sell over a million products, through print catalogs and online catalogs.”
And whether “due to the pandemic, or patriotism, or both,” Mulvoy said, “... because of what’s gone on the past year, I do think more and more people are starting to buy American-made products, versus those made (elsewhere).”
She attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Bloomfield Hills, and from there went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan. After that, she earned her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School, where she met James Mulvoy, whom she married 1973. Her hobbies include reading, cooking, swimming and “being a grandmother.”
M R Products — Mr. Chain — is certified as a WBE (Women-Owned Business).
