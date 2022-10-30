TRAVERSE CITY — Three meetings over a two-day period are planned for Traverse City’s Moving Downtown Forward project.
The Traverse City Commission and Downtown Development Authority will hold a joint session Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. featuring a presentation from Denver-based Progressive Urban Management Associates. Wednesday’s meeting will be held in Rooms 106 and 107 of the Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center on the main campus of Northwestern Michigan College.
PUMA will also present a pair of public informational sessions on Moving Downtown Forward Nov. 3 in the Leelanau One Room at Delamar Traverse City. There is a noon session scheduled from 12-1:15 p.m. and an evening session slated from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
The Nov. 3 sessions will give community members an opportunity to hear the presentation from PUMA on “key takeaways regarding priority public infrastructure projects and services for downtown, as well as recommendations regarding an organizational and funding structure that is best equipped to meet the needs of downtown and the region into the future,” according to a release from the DDA.
The public is welcome to attend any of the three meetings. No advance registration is required to attend on Nov. 3.
The process began in January when the DDA hired PUMA. PUMA was tasked with tackling two essential questions: “What’s next for Downtown Traverse City?” and “What’s next for the future of the DDA?”
PUMA gathered information from community outreach and online surveys and presented findings in September to both the city commission and the DDA. These presentations are available at https://dda.downtowntc.com/moving-downtown-forward/.
